What conclusions did the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix leave?

The Emilia Romagna GP at Imola left us feeling like it was a missed opportunity for Ferrari and an excellent Sprint weekend for Red Bull

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas once again confirmed that, once it achieves reliability, the Swiss team can position itself very well in the constructors’ championship. Bottas started seventh and finished fifth, adding a very valuable 10 points to his account in what has been his best finish so far. However, things were not entirely positive for the team, with rookie Guanyu Zhou closing the race in 15th place and out of the points. Yes, they are still far from McLaren, Mercedes, but the battle against Alpine throughout the campaign looks attractive.. — Raphael Zamorano

AlphaTauri

Without a doubt, Yuki Tsunoda was one of the big surprises at Imola. The Japanese made a complete race, far from recklessness and with good maneuvers for a solid seventh place. He can’t say the same for his teammate. Pierre Gasly fails again in the Sprint Race and it cost him work on Sunday to finish twelfth. The only highlight of the Frenchman was that he held off seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for much of the race. — Sebastian Aceves

Alpine

For the first time so far this season, Alpine went blank in a competition. The French team introduced aerodynamic improvements only for Fernando Alonso’s car, but they were of little use to the Asturian, who had to leave after just six laps. It was the second unfinished race for the former world champion of the last three. On his side, for Esteban Ocon it was the first race of the campaign in which he did not score points, barely reaching 14th place. – Raphael Zamorano

Aston-Martin

For the first time this season Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll finished in the points, however this is no guarantee that the team is really improving. This result could be a mirage after the abandonment of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who under normal conditions could have finished in those positions, in addition Daniel Ricciardo also finished in last position after damaging his car in the crash that sidelined Sainz at the start of the career.. — Erick Cervantes Roon

ferrari

What promised to be a dream weekend turned into a nightmare, a bad movie called: to the rescue of some points. On Friday Sainz with a new mistake, well corrected in the Sprint, only to fall victim to Ricciardo just at the start of the Grand Prix; zero points with the man from Madrid, again. Then, the strong card this time could not with the Red Bull: he lost the pole, he lost the Sprint and he lost the battle against Checo Pérez on Sunday, a tough defeat because the battle cost him the podium after an error in the Variante Alta. A spin that could have been much worse, but the Ferrari managed to join the track and the Monegasque recovered sixth place after falling to ninth position. — Victor Macin Serrano

Hass

Another good weekend for Kevin Magnussen, who put together one of the best qualifying sessions in living memory for the American team. In Sprint and Grand Prix he was in the mix for points and his tenacity and solidity on track earned him ninth position; For his part, Mick Schumacher could not capitalize on his first start from the Top 10 and very early in the GP he suffered a mistake that marginalized him from the fight for the units. The Haas is a good car, but you have to drive it like KMag does; another lesson for Mick. — AUTHOR

McLaren

The good news is that they have managed to recover the competitive rhythm that they had during some periods of last season, although they are still far from Red Bull and Ferrari. This weekend they put their two drivers on the third starting row. The bad thing for the papaya-colored team is that only Lando Norris could finish the race and he did so with an unexpected podium finish, while Daniel Ricciardo suffered a contact in the first corner with Carlos Sainz. He dropped from sixth to last place and stayed there for the entire race. — Richard Honey

Mercedes

In the past we’ve learned never to believe Lewis Hamilton when he says something about his car or tyres, but this time all signs point to the seven-time British champion being truthful and if so, throwing in the towel too soon: ” I’m out of the championship for sure, there’s no question about it. But I’ll keep working as hard as I can and try to recover somehow.” Toto Wolff practically apologized to Hamilton for not giving him a car that was up to his standards, but the funny thing is that George Russell has responded very well at Mercedes so far and is the only driver to have finished in the top-5 in the first few four races of the season.. — Erick Cervantes Roon

Red Bull

The energy drink takes a historic double in Ferrari territory. Champion Max Verstappen returns to winning ways and Checo Pérez put on a spectacular display throughout the weekend to earn his next renewal. The duo looks solid and promises more this year. But the most important thing is that they found the pressure factor as the weak point of the Prancing Horse to attack them psychologically. — AUTHOR

Williams

If the historic English team has something to celebrate, it is that this weekend its two drivers finished the race, but especially Nicholas Latifi did not suffer a new accident in the race. Alex Albon took over as the lead driver and came very close to getting into the points starting 18th and finishing 11th. Although they have had improvements with Albon, they are still the worst team on the grid and Latifi one of the two drivers who have not scored points in the championship. — Richard Honey