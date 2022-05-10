What conclusions did the Miami Grand Prix leave?

The Miami GP left us with the feeling that Red Bull could have made another double podium, but the engine of Checo Pérez’s car failed

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas maintained his good form of the season, putting his Alfa Romeo among the points and in contention for being the fifth best car at the start of the campaign, after the two Ferraris and the two Red Bulls. He started the race in Miami fifth, ending the competition in seventh place after being overtaken by both Mercedes, but with 6 points to his credit. On his side, luck worsened for Guanyu Zhou, who ran his fourth consecutive GP without points, but this time, without finishing the race, retired after just six laps due to technical problems with his car. — Raphael Zamorano

AlphaTauri

They leave the United States with a bitter taste in their mouths because they had a great chance that their drivers would finish in the points zone. Pierre Gasly had an eventful race since Alonso over-braked and touched his car. The worst came after a confusion with Lando Norris that caused an absurd collision and the abandonment of both. Yuki Tsunoda was very far from the spotlight and although there were many dropouts, he only reached him to finish twelfth. — Sebastian Aceves

Alpine

The French team returned to add 4 units, thanks to a well-worked eighth place in Miami, led by Esteban Ocon. For his part, the double former world champion, Fernando Alonso, had a very positive start, gaining four positions, but was affected by a pit stop in which a rear tire problem caused him to lose a lot of time, finishing eleventh and barely out of the points distribution.– Raphael Zamorano

Aston-Martin

Just one point for the British team, despite the fact that Sebastian Vettel was fighting in the final stretch before leaving due to a crash. Lance Stroll gained positions with the abandonment of his teammate and benefited from the sanction to Fernando Alonso, who had a five-second penalty. However, after five races, we still see no signs of progress at Aston Martin.– Erick Cervantes Roon

ferrari

Another opportunity that gets out of hand. They weren’t just looking for victory, they wanted 1-2 and to answer Red Bull’s insult in Italy. However, Verstappen was responsible for spoiling the opportunity. But the car is there: it’s fast and seems more resistant than its great rival, since there are no reliability problems. — Victor Macin Serrano

play 0:39 Relive the most exciting moments that marked Miami’s debut in F1.

Hass

Ugly Grand Prix at home. The American team dropped points in Miami. It was known that they were going to have to leave ‘blood’ on the track to get some unit, and it was in the heat of the battle in the midfield, that Mick Schumacher collided with Vettel and the illusion of scoring in front of his people ended. They will have another opportunity in Austin. — Victor Macin Serrano

McLaren

It was not the best performance of the ‘papaya’ team in Miami, because despite the fact that Lando Norris started in eighth position, the McLaren’s performance plummeted in the race and when he tried to climb positions to the points zone he touched Pierre Gasly. Lando’s tire went off and the Englishman ended up spinning on the track causing him to retire. Daniel Ricciardo didn’t have much to brag about either, because despite a good start at the end he finished in thirteenth place. No points and a bitter taste for a team that has not achieved stability in 2022.– Richard Honey

Mercedes

At this moment it seems that there is no No. 1 driver in the ‘Silver Arrows’, although by hierarchy it should be Lewis Hamilton, but George Russell is having –by far– the best year of his career and he reflected it by passing his teammate on the track, beyond benefiting from a Safety Car that allowed him to enter the pits without losing positions. Mercedes may not be in a position to challenge for the top of the championship at the moment, but their internal battles will certainly be something exciting to watch throughout the season. — Erick Cervantes Roon

Red Bull

The energy drink had a nearly perfect weekend in Miami Gardens. Mechanical problems persisted despite Max Verstappen scoring another win. The Dutchman suffered in practice and Checo Pérez was touched in the race that separated him from his competitor Carlos Sainz. The same Safety Car seemed to be enough for the Mexican to fight for the podium, but the desperation to attack the Spaniard ended with a blocked one that reduced him from any possibility and settle for fourth position. Red Bull have great pace however reliability could cost them dearly as the season progresses.– Sebastian Aceves

Williams

It is no longer news that Alex Albon is the driver who obtains the best results for the worst team on the grid and this Sunday the British Thai closed the race in the points places by squeezing all his Williams and arriving in tenth position, although at In the end, Fernando Alonso’s sanction raised him one more and served to give his team two points. For his part, Nicholas Latifi can presume to have finished, he did not suffer any inconvenience and finished in 14th position due to the withdrawals of some pilots.– Richard Honey