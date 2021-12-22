what costs more and how prices for families have changed

In 2001 a coffee at the bar cost an average of 0.46 euros, for the “combo” pizza and drink twenty years ago they spent 5.50 euros, a bus ticket was worth 1,500 lire (0.77 euros). Today that same cup costs more than 1 euro, to eat in a pizzeria you have to take out an average of 9.66 euro and to get on public transport you need to have a 1.50 euro ticket in your hand (2 if you are in Milan). Compared to 2001, refrigerators and irons with boilers cost more, but less microwave ovens and vacuum cleaners. The price of bread has soared, but the price of tomato puree has dropped and shopping at the supermarket is cheaper. The increases for electricity are also record-breaking and the price of fuel has doubled.

The latest study by Altroconsumo photographs the price situation in Italy after twenty years of Euro, analyzing the evolution of prices from 2001 to today and doing the accounts in the pockets of families. An analysis that also takes into account the change in society and the habits of Italians.

According to the latest Istat data from mid-November, inflation has started to rise again, driven by energy prices, with such a large growth never recorded since September 2012. The increase in inflation brings with it a decrease in the value of money and therefore of the purchasing power of families. The Altroconsumo study analyzed the growth in consumer prices in the face of this increase, to understand how much these changes have affected the expenses of Italians, considering four main categories: durable goods (household appliances and hi-tech), transport (fuels and vehicles public), shopping (food), services (current accounts and energy) and free time (bars, pizzerias, cinemas).

Over the last twenty years, prices have increased overall by 33.4% against an annual inflation rate of 3.8%, according to Istat. Recent years have seen less clear growth: between 2019 and 2020 prices in fact decreased by 0.1% while in the two-year period 2019-2021 growth stood at 0.27%.

New habits and new technologies

Looking at the prices of household appliances and hi-tech products, the increase in refrigerators (+ 64%), cameras (71.17%) and mobile phones (40.91%) stands out, while those of notebooks fell (-48.06%) ), washing machines (-30.70%) and microwave ovens (-51.33%). Economy of scale and new habits in the family combine to explain these variations. As for refrigerators, for example, you shop less often and use the freezer more, so today’s models are more capacious than in the past and with the greater diffusion of open kitchens, the fridge has now become an element of furniture. Since 2001, the presence of more and more international manufacturers of household appliances has helped to keep prices low on the front of household appliances, while as regards mobile phones it must be considered that twenty years ago the models on the market simply had the basic functions of calling and sending. sms and certainly not those of today.

Transportation and shopping

In November 2001, petrol cost € 1 per liter, while diesel fuel cost € 0.86 per liter. In November 2021, everything doubled: € 1.75 / liter for petrol and € 1.61 / liter for diesel. In twenty years the costs of local public transport have also risen. Looking at the public transport companies of large cities such as Bologna, Genoa, Milan, Rome and Turin, in 2001 the ticket could still be purchased in lire and cost 1,500 lire (0.77 euros) for all. In the same cities today the ticket costs 1.50 euros, with the exception of Milan where it costs 50 cents more. Twenty years later, the cost of tickets has increased by 94% (with the negative exception of Milan, + 158%). In the last two years, however, prices have not undergone any changes, remaining substantially stable from 2019.

More contained increases in the food sector over the past twenty years. Bread is the one that has risen most of all (+ 82%), a product that is still artisanal nonetheless unrelated to the logic of large-scale distribution. Although in our imagination it represents the basis of our entire diet, in reality Italians consume less and less. A comparison between 2001 and 2021 was also made at McDonald’s checkouts, where the price of a Big Mac went from 4.20 to 4.53 euros (down from 4.90 euros in 2019).

The boom in energy costs and for pizza and coffee at the bar

In twenty years, spending on electricity has grown by 360%: in 2001 a resident family with a 3 KW meter had a price per kWh equal to 0.045 euros in their bills, while in 2021 that price increased up to 0.34 euros. The changes in the wholesale hydrocarbon markets obviously affect, even if they only partially explain this growth. In fact, the issue of system charges must be considered, in which the fees included in the bill for financing incentives for renewable sources have converged over time and which in ordinary situations weighs up to 25% of the electricity bill.

Leisure expenses also increased. The increase in coffee at the bar stands out, the price of which has grown by 124% in twenty years. Cinema is also one of the changed habits of Italians in the last twenty years. People go to the hall much less and the increase in ticket prices is more contained. To go to the cinema in 2001 an average of 5.36 was spent against 6.25 today (+ 16.7%).