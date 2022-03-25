what could be announced in future direct from Nintendo?

With the hangover of the last nintendo direct still kicking, I wonder what we could see in future videos of the big N and, above all, if they will live up to what has been shown so far.

And it is necessary to recognize that what was shown on February 9 was to take off the hat.

Beyond the titles that are already available, such as Triangle Strategy or Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the next few months are going to be loaded with great titles for Switch.

Nintendo Switch Sports, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Mario Strikers: Battle League or, in the longer term, Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are good proof of this.

Now, what could be shown in direct futures of the Japanese company? That is what we are going to talk about here today.

Release dates for games already featured

Although we already know the specific day that titles like Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League or Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are going to be released, we do not have that information from other great games.

A) Yes, we have evidence that Splatoon 3 will arrive in the summer of this yearor that we can get Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in September, but the exact date has not been confirmed; this is what the future Nintendo Direct should tell us.

More information on announced titles

Closely related to what was said in the previous section, it would not hurt if, in future announcements of the big N, something more was told about these great releases.

But we don’t just want to know about our beloved Inklings or the next tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’re also interested in other titles.

Since the last trailer shown, We know practically nothing about Bayonetta 3, whose launch is scheduled for this year; something similar happens with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildWell, in principle we can enjoy it in 2022 but we don’t even know its official title.

It would also be interesting to know more details about Metroid Prime 4which recently made the news again because they met three years from the start of its development. Will we see something of this expected game in future Nintendo Direct?

More games for virtual consoles

In the last direct of the company from the Land of the Rising Sun, it was confirmed that EarthBound and EarthBound Beginningsrole playing games Super nintendo and Nintendo Entertainment System respectively, they came to the virtual console, available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Taking into account that Nintendo has been updating the catalog available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers of these two consoles, and seeing all the possibilities offered by the list of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games, it is not unreasonable to think that more will be announced and more titles.

What games would you like to see? Personally, I would love to play Pokémon Stadium, Star Fox 64 or the mythical GoldenEye 007 on Switch.

New games from our favorite sagas

Although there are already confirmed titles for the entire year, the second half of 2022, for the moment, is still somewhat deserted, and more so considering that it is the time of year where the big releases are concentrated.

In this sense, and taking into account what was mentioned in previous sections, it is likely that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3 arrive later this year.

Could we have more releases? From my point of view, yes. We are on the fifth anniversary of Switch, so it would not be unreasonable to launch a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, a new installment of Star Fox or even the expected Pikmin 4.

Of course, everything exposed in this section is nothing more than conjecture, and at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Now it’s your turn, Nintendo. What do you think should be announced in future Nintendo Directs? Are you looking forward to any game? Tell us in the comments!