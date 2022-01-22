What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to? Beware of Netflix

Our annual forecast is as follows: important maximum in the first two weeks of the year and then leave room for a decline until at least the month of June. The annual minimum should be set between February and March.
How to behave and how to bring events to your advantage? What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to?
This decline will be accumulated in a medium-long term perspective, as per the ongoing strategy started in January last year.
Let’s proceed step by step.
At the close of trading on January 21, prices marked the following values:
Dow Jones
34,265.38
Nasdaq C.
13,768.92
S&P 500
4,397.94.
The decline could continue for a few more months
Our sample course on a weekly scale for the year 2022
In blue the graph of the American markets
What are the expected levels of American markets for 2022? What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to?
Dow Jones
minimum area 33,267 / 34,973
area of maximums 39,989 / 41,765
Nasdaq C.
minimum area 14,300 / 15,145
area of maximums 18,234 / 19,341
S&P 500
minimum area 4,203 / 4,474
area of maximums 5,311 / 5,505
For the moment the objective of this decline is placed towards the areas of the minimums projected for the current year but then this forecast will be monitored on the weekly and monthly time frame to recognize whether or not the continuation of the movement itself and the new reversal.
What are the levels that could make the downside even deeper?
Dow Jones
January closing below 33,785.
Nasdaq C.
January closing below 14,181.
S&P 500
January closing below 4,278.
Beware of Netflix
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed the last trading day at $ 397.50, down 21.79% from the previous session. In the year 2021, the stock hit a low of 478.54 and a high of 700.99.
Summary budget analysis
The recommendations of the other analysts (43 reviews) estimate a fair value in the area of $ 534.63. Our Research Department, after analyzing the budget items of the last 4 years, calculates the target price instead of around $ 780.
The investment strategy
The stock has reached and breached the first target identified in recent weeks. Until we see a weekly close above 526.64, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of 290.25 and then $ 252.28.
(We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article, which can be consulted HERE”)