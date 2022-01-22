What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to? Beware of Netflix

Our annual forecast is as follows: important maximum in the first two weeks of the year and then leave room for a decline until at least the month of June. The annual minimum should be set between February and March.

How to behave and how to bring events to your advantage? What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to?

This decline will be accumulated in a medium-long term perspective, as per the ongoing strategy started in January last year.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At the close of trading on January 21, prices marked the following values:

Dow Jones

34,265.38

Nasdaq C.

13,768.92

S&P 500

4,397.94.

The decline could continue for a few more months

Our sample course on a weekly scale for the year 2022

In blue the graph of the American markets



What are the expected levels of American markets for 2022? What could be the goals that the decline on Wall Street is pointing to?

Dow Jones

minimum area 33,267 / 34,973

area of ​​maximums 39,989 / 41,765

Nasdaq C.

minimum area 14,300 / 15,145

area of ​​maximums 18,234 / 19,341

S&P 500

minimum area 4,203 / 4,474

area of ​​maximums 5,311 / 5,505

For the moment the objective of this decline is placed towards the areas of the minimums projected for the current year but then this forecast will be monitored on the weekly and monthly time frame to recognize whether or not the continuation of the movement itself and the new reversal.

What are the levels that could make the downside even deeper?

Dow Jones

January closing below 33,785.

Nasdaq C.

January closing below 14,181.

S&P 500

January closing below 4,278.

Beware of Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed the last trading day at $ 397.50, down 21.79% from the previous session. In the year 2021, the stock hit a low of 478.54 and a high of 700.99.

Summary budget analysis

The recommendations of the other analysts (43 reviews) estimate a fair value in the area of ​​$ 534.63. Our Research Department, after analyzing the budget items of the last 4 years, calculates the target price instead of around $ 780.

The investment strategy

The stock has reached and breached the first target identified in recent weeks. Until we see a weekly close above 526.64, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​290.25 and then $ 252.28.