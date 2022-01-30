What could be the sanctions on Russia

The United States and its European allies are preparing a large package of economic sanctions to be applied against Russia should it decide to invade Ukraine. According to what has been written by various international media these days, the sanctions should be harsher than those applied in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, but there are still ongoing discussions on when to apply them, and which sectors of the Russian economy to involve. .

The sanctions would be the West’s first retaliation against Russia in the event of an invasion, and the only one that is certain: both US President Joe Biden and most European leaders have declared that if Russia enters Ukraine, the sanctions will be severe and swift. More or less all Western countries are also preparing more drastic measures, such as the sending of weapons and vehicles to the Ukrainian army and, in the case, even of troops, even if there are many cautions especially regarding the sending of soldiers. and uncertainties.

According to various American analysts heard from the New York Times, to have an effect on the situation in Ukraine the sanctions against Russia will have to be so harsh that they negatively affect the everyday life of the Russian population: «How do you change Putin’s calculations? You create internal disturbances. Make people unhappy, ”said Edward Fishman, who was a leading Russian expert in the State Department under Barack Obama.

At the same time, however, European countries in particular are concerned about the consequences that such harsh sanctions could have on them. The Russian economy is highly integrated with the world economy, and many Western companies have broad interests in the country, which would risk being harmed. Furthermore, all of Europe depends on Russian gas exports, and hitting the energy sector could make the already difficult supply of hydrocarbons even more problematic.

The sanctions available to the West vary greatly in severity and impact: they could potentially isolate the Russian economy from the rest of the world – which, however, would also have serious consequences for the economies of the United States and especially Europe – or limit themselves to targeted actions. against individuals, companies and entities close to the regime, as has almost always happened up to now.

According to some rumors of Bloombergit is possible that the final sanctions will seek a middle ground: they will take some systemic measures, such as limiting the ability of the Russian state to refinance its debt on international markets, but will also target individuals and entities.

Among other things, sanctions could prohibit some Russian banks from doing interbank transactions in dollars, the most popular currency for financial transactions, which would in fact make it very difficult to operate abroad. A group of Russian banks could also face restrictions on access to international markets, and their foreign assets could be seized.

Hitting Russian banks could have a serious effect, because it would make it difficult to finance economic activity, and could eventually cause an economic slowdown, with consequences for the population as well.

Individual sanctions against people close to the Russian regime could also be envisaged: AP he speculated that they could affect, for example, the CEOs of the state-owned oil and gas companies, Rosneft and Gazprom.

Limitations on exports of strategic goods and technologies are also likely, in major industries such as semiconductors, defense and aerospace.

The United States and Europe also have other possibilities of hitting the Russian economy, which will probably not be applied because they would have too serious consequences. For example, they could exclude Russian banks from SWIFT, a communication system between world banks without which, in fact, it is practically impossible to conduct international transactions. In 2014, the then Russian Finance Minister, Alexei Kudrin, estimated that without SWIFT, the Russian economy would have collapsed by 5 percent in one year.

Another possible move is to prevent Russia from transacting in dollars by imposing penalties on all international entities that trade in dollars with Russia. Again, it would be a disaster for the economy, because it would severely limit what Russian companies can buy and sell: almost all gas and oil supply contracts, for example, are in dollars.

Such serious measures have not yet been officially excluded from the negotiations between the United States and Europe on sanctions, but they are rather unlikely, especially given the serious consequences they could have on the world economy.