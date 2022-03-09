what could happen to Poland’s plan to give its fighters to the US to send them to Ukraine – Prensa Libre

Poland “is ready to deliver promptly and free of charge all its MiG-29 aircraft at the base [alemana] from Ramstein to the United States government s,” the Polish ministry said in a statement.

Through an official statement, the Polish government said it was ready to deliver, immediately and free of charge, its MiG-29 fighter planes (Russian-made) to the United States government to be responsible for making them available to the Ukrainian government to face military attacks from Russia.

the polish government encouraged other NATO members to be part of this initiative to support the government of Ukraine with the delivery of military equipment and vehicles.

The document specifies that the proposal originated in response to recent statements by the secretary of EState of the United States, Antony Blinken.

Blinken and other Western leaders last week denied the possibility of a NATO country delivering warplanes to Ukraine. But on Sunday, the head of US diplomacy acknowledged that they were contemplating this option.

“We are now actively analyzing the issue of Poland sending planes to Ukraine and how we could compensate for it,” Blinken said during a visit to Moldova.

Soviet-made aircraft

The MiG-29old Soviet-made appliancescould be used by Ukrainian pilots without the need for trainingor.

This is because the Ukrainian air force is exclusively made up of Soviet MiG-29 and Sukhoi-27 fighters (anti-air defense and ground support) and Sukhoi-25 fighter-bombers, according to the “Military Balance” of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Poland has about thirty MiG-29but only 23 would be able to operate.

According to US media, Washington would replace Polish MiGs with modern F-16s.

The statement also states Poland’s provisions for the United States to provide “used aircraft.” “Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the aircraft,” the statement said.

According to US media, Washington would replace the Polish Mig with modern F-16s.

In evaluation

The United States views Poland’s offer to send fighter jets to US air bases in Germany, with a view to flying them to Ukraine, it’s not “feasible,” the Pentagon said Tuesday.

“We do not believe that Poland’s proposal is feasible,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, saying that helping Ukraine militarily in the face of Russia’s attack “raises significant concerns for NATO as a whole.”

This decision could increase tensions regarding the intervention of NATO allied states and the United States in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Also read: Russia – Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden vetoes the import of Russian oil; he assures that “defending democracy is going to involve costs”

Russia had warned that no entity should prevent or directly intervene in “military operations” in Ukraine. This would causeconsequences imminent and that would have consequences never seen”.

The decision of the Polish government (it must be remembered that Poland is an official member of NATO) to offer a “donation” of combat aircraft for a third party to hand over to the Ukrainian government could mean for the Kremlin that a country joins the armed conflictwhich may cause the war to escalate to greater proportions.

Last weekend, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, had ordered the dispatch of warplanes through a call where more than 300 members of the United States Congress were present.

The original idea was for the state of Washington to negotiate with countries like Poland and Romania so that they hand over old fighter planes that were created in the times of the Soviet Union.

After the acquisition of the vehicles, NATO would provide the countries that “donated” their vehicles with models that had the same characteristics.

Also read: “Red Storm”: the American novel that predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than three decades ago

The White House initially did not agree with the proposal to offer combat aircraft to Ukrainian territory. But after President Zelensky’s call, the United States assured that they were negotiating with Poland on the acquisition of fighter planes.