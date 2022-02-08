What could have been: Zaniolo’s only season at Inter

Life is made up of crossroads, choices, paths to follow, embracing the unknown and leaving behind us that bit of security that we have laboriously built for ourselves. In such a minefield, it is impossible that there are no regrets and choices that in hindsight would have been weighted differently.

Bringing this paraphilosophical excursus back to the concrete, if it could go back in time, Inter would hardly let that blond kid of the Primavera called Nicolò Zaniolo.

A remote control with a reset button exists only in a mediocre film starring Adam Sandler. So the Nerazzurri have nothing to do but remain with a bitter taste in their mouth for having the wrong assessment of the boy.

Regret that increases further, if we consider that it was precisely theInter to allow Zaniolo to relaunch. The kid from Massa had been caught in the youth academy but not considered skilled enough for the spring jump.

Unconstrained on paper and debased in morale, Zaniolo was one step away from leaving football once and for all. But the decisions that seem good when hot, once decanted and cooled in the cauldron of the prefrontal cortex appear much less brilliant.

After a year of suffering and acclimatization in Liguria, Virtus Entella, where however he carves out a leading role between Primavera and Serie B, the comet Zaniolo is intercepted by Inter who takes him to his youth teams.

That indefinite glimmer that had quickly crossed the river valleys that gives the Chiavari team its name, reveals itself in Milan for what it is: a very bright star.

Under the guidance of Stephen Oldthe boy becomes one of the best profiles coming from the Primavera thanks to the 14 seasonal goals that help Inter win the championship and the Super Cup in the category.

We start talking about him when he scores six consecutive goals in six different games, paving the way for the Nerazzurri to reach the top of the championship.

The same coach of the Nerazzurri youth then expressed himself a posteriori about him in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“You could see that he had great potential, but every now and then he had to be stimulated and provoked. He arrived at Inter with other expectations, he thought he would go immediately with Spalletti. In the Primavera, it didn’t take much to make a difference, it was devastating.”

Despite a character somewhat hardened by the football disappointments suffered at a young age, there is no trace of that profile from “Bad Boy“with whom he has very often been tagged, probably paying the unspecified blame of being a late-adolescent acting late-adolescent.

In the parts of Pinetina, however, the needs are different. Luciano Spalletti has long identified in Radja Nainggolan the “turbine missing from the engine“Nerazzurri and does everything to snatch him from Rome.

The negotiation is long and complex, with Inter proposing various counterparts to run in the capital to lower the yellow and red liquidity requests.

At Señor Monchi, at the time of the Romanist, several profiles are proposed, including the goalkeeper Ionut Radu. However, the Andalusian can count on the close collaboration of Ricky Massara, who identifies Nicolò Zaniolo as the right counterpart from the Primavera.

Nainggolan can thus leave for Milan after a 24 million euro transfer and the transfer to Rome of the cards from Zaniolo and Santon.

But in addition to the pressure coming from the First Team, Zaniolo is also sacrificed because, according to many insiders of the Nerazzurri youth sector, the real spearhead is another.

Is called Xian Emmers, is Belgian and is considered by all to be the Fated. Today he plays in Dutch Serie B and is currently light years away from the heights of European football. But it is a story that deserves to be told separately.

Zaniolo can therefore leave, but in the parts of Pinetina they will soon realize that they have made a maturation error.

Zaniolo’s path to Roma was as surprising as it was unfortunate. Golden Boy debut thanks to Eusebio Di Francesco’s intuition of his potential.

The debut in the first team is unforgettable and probably unprecedented. Zaniolo is one of the very few players in circulation to make his Champions League debut at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid without ever having played a minute among the professionals in Serie A.

Even the first goal – scored at the Olimpico against Sassuolo, is unforgettable. December 26, 2019, defense dribbling, goalkeeper knocked down and overtaken with a lob that on the yellow and red side of Rome immediately unleashes uncomfortable comparisons with a certain former number 10 and captain.

Despite happening in a complicated season for Roma, Zaniolo’s talent emerges game after game, to the point of becoming a point of reference at just 19 years old in a team that has far more mature senators than him.

What was supposed to be the championship of consecration, however, opens the accident nightmare. He spent the year and a half dedicated to maturation in the infirmary due to the double breaking of the crusaders of both knees, one with Roma and the other with the Italian national team.

Now the young man got up and resumed his run, which every now and then still shows some false steps. Inter, Roma’s next opponent in the Italian Cup, hopes they won’t have to regret it any more than they already have.

A Zaniolo, although he has never admitted it publicly, is left a little ‘ bitterness in the mouth how things went with the Nerazzurri.

In December 2019, Roma coached by Paulo Fonseca was Inter’s guest at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are in a moment of important form and occupy the top of the table, while the Giallorossi present themselves without Dzeko and Pau Lopez.

Leaving the Scala del Calcio with a positive result seems a prohibitive task, but with stubbornness and sacrifice Fonseca’s team snatches a point resulting from the goalless draw which ended the challenge.

All happy in the parts of Trigoria. Except one: Nicolò Zaniolo. The attacker, returning from the first of two injuries to the crusader, had experienced the San Siro match against his old team with anxious anticipation.

A great opportunity to surprise the opposing fans and maybe celebrate the return with a goal. The number 22, however, did not fall within the tactical plans of Fonseca, who gave up his offensive creative flair in the name of greater coverage in the middle of the field.

An exclusion not taken well by Zaniolo, according to the newspaper Republic exploded in a weeping with anger at the end of the meeting.

A sign that certain disappointments in love, even if remedied at a young age, are capable of leaving deep scars.