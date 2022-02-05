What could push Bitcoin above the $ 100,000 mark

Despite the recent fall in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin’s (BTC) projection to cross the $ 100k mark remains seen as a matter of time. In December, Bloomberg Intelligence indicated that the anticipated branding would happen eventually “because of the economic basis of growing demand versus dwindling supply,” and new data shed light on this idea.

Bitcoin Vs. Crude Oil

In a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence , the data shows trends that could favor Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. The report noted that “Representing the advancement of technology, Bitcoin is gaining traction as a global digital asset of reference, while oil is being replaced by decarbonization and electrification.”

The lack of supply elasticity is an attribute shared by Bitcoin and Ethereum that “distinguishes them from commodities”. For commodities, “rising prices counteract demand and increase supply,” but top cryptocurrencies may tell a different story.

“The increase in demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the adoption versus the decrease in supply, should follow the basic rule of the economy and raise prices.”

In the following chart, Bloomberg shows a juxtaposition of decreasing supply of BTC and ETH along with excess production of crude oil and liquid fuels versus consumption heading towards 13% in 2023, noting that the United States “was a headwind for commodity prices

“. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Mainstream adoption

Experts think BTC “is on track to become a global digital collateral”, while its revolution in “digitization of finance” is in its early days. Future mainstream adoption will lead to increased demand for bitcoin.

The report predicts that future developments in US macroeconomics and politics – dollar domination, jobs, votes, taxes, and the goal of opposing China’s policies and finding leverage against them – will bring US politicians to create adequate regulations for cryptocurrencies and ETFs.

In addition to El Salvador adopting BTC as its fiat currency, the proximity of the US midterm elections highlighted the rush of US senators and politicians to follow their lead. In Wyoming, Arizona and Texas, politicians are pushing to turn digital money into fiat currency, pointing to Bitcoin as a new determinant of ranking well in polls.

Wider acceptance of Bitcoin is expected to happen with greater regulatory clarity because fear and misinformation could diminish, so more investors would jump into mainstream adoption meaning. The report also notes that this increased mainstream adoption of Bitcoin seems unstoppable, which would likely benefit its price.

“The launch of futures-based exchange-traded funds in the US in 2021 looks like a small step by regulators that we think culminates with ETFs that track actual cryptocurrencies via broad indices.”

The data ofBloomberg show that “Bitcoin’s rise in demand, adoption and depth should leave the price of new options for volatility if not decline.” For this reason, they think it is going through a “price discovery phase”.

The following chart shows “the upward trajectory of Bitcoin futures open interest versus the downward slope of crypto volatility relative to the stock market,” noting that Bitcoin’s 260-day volatility is 3x the Nasdaq 100, which counteracts its volatility during the launch of futures in 2017, which was closer to 8x.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

As for the Federal Reserve’s tightening measures, experts from Bloomberg had previously predicted that “Bitcoin will face initial headwinds if the stock market falls, but to the extent that falling stock prices put pressure on bond yields and incentivize more central bank liquidity, crypto could come out as the main beneficiary. ”