what could the Marvel adaptation look like?

The announcement of the formation that will make up the group Thunderbolts opened multiple interpretations. The first one has to do with the essence of the group and the interpretive freedom that is being allowed (or suggested) by the group. Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although there is still considerable time to go before the premiere, some issues in relation to the proposal can be reviewed.

Although the argument of Thunderbolts has not been revealed, the members that will make it up invites us to think about a notable difference between the story that is presented in the comics and the one that will be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which? The adaptation on the big screen will not be marked by characters that can be considered villains, without further nuance.

The characters that will star Thunderbolts they have a series of layers of depth that places them in an area that is more complex to define. They are not full-blown villains and they are not superheroes either. Antiheroes? Maybe. That may be one of the essential narrative key points for the film. We see all of the above in detail.

The difference in relation to the comics

The initial training of Thunderboltswithin the comics, is made up of:

Atlas (Goliath)

MACH-I (Abner Jenkins)

Citizen V (Helmut Zemo)

Meteorite (Moonstone)

Songbird (Howler Mimi)

Techno (Fixer)

Within that group, the hinge character is Helmut Zemo, also known as the Baron Zemo. It is he who takes advantage of a situation to form the group. What was the context? The narrative present of the comics lacked The Avengers and The Fantastic Four, who had disappeared.

Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

So, Baron Zemo formed this group with the intention of taking on missions, adding trust in organizations, influencing them, to have more information and power. His goal, in the end, was to use that data for his later criminal benefit. Thunderbolts is a trap group in that sense, with an interesting duality from a philosophical perspective.

One of the main differences in relation to what was announced for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Baron Zemo is not the one who will make up this group. The one in charge of doing it, according to the information that it can take through the productions already presented, is Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaineinterpreted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

A possible future:

a group not as dark as in the comics

Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine will lead a group made up, so far, of the following characters:

USAgent embodied by Wyatt Russell

embodied by Wyatt Russell Red Guardian played by David Harbor

played by David Harbor Yelena Belova embodied by Florence Pugh

embodied by Florence Pugh task master taken over by Olga Kurylenko

taken over by Olga Kurylenko Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen

played by Hannah John-Kamen Winter Soldierembodied by Sebastian Stan

What is the common factor between those characters? They can’t be defined as superheroes, but they also don’t count as formal villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another one of the differences regarding the Thunderbolts origin story in the comics.

This difference invites us to think that the tone of Thunderbolts It may not be very dark and the strength, or one of the relevant points, will be the relationship between those involved. Falcon and the Winter Soldier can serve as a reference. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, are not just best friends and are forced to dialogue with each other for a greater goal.

It is not yet clear who could be the villain or in what context the events will be presented. Thunderbolts.

The origin of the characters that will make up the Thunderbolts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A brief review of the characters that will be present in Thunderbolts:

US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell

This character was featured in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It emerged as the relief of Captain America but the problem with the shield was too much. He ended up perverted during the trip, transforming into a super-soldier who will try to redeem himself.

Red Guardian, played by David Harbor

The Soviet version of Captain America. Featured in black widowis another of the characters with a series of nuances that make it difficult to classify him as good or bad within the story.

Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh

This character was introduced through black widow. Her development puts her as the natural successor to her sister Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taskmaster, played by Olga Kurylenko

Another character from black widow. The development of the film suggests that he is another of those characters manipulated by power and that, during his evolution process, he wants to do things differently.

Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen

Like Taskmaster, Ghost is another one of those characters who are part of a puppet show where someone else is pulling the strings. He was featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan

It is the best known, since its appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Long before this movie, she had already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the first movie about steve rogers. It is the most visible face within the characters and, perhaps, one that ends up taking a leadership role.