What courage, the Pope. He succumbed to the chatter and admitted it

The things that Francis said about the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, on his return from his trip to Cyprus and Greece, are strong, unprecedented things. “We are all sinners,” and he really means that. Now what will the perennial scandalized ones say?

The Pope made another admirable trip, and said precious things about migrants and about Europe. Then, on the plane, where the gravity is reduced until it disappears, he said strong, unprecedented things about the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, whose resignation he had just accepted. He said: “The little caresses, the massages he gave the secretary, that’s the way it is. And this is a sin, but it is not a serious sin. The sins of the flesh are not the most serious. Thus Aupetit is a sinner as I am, as was Peter the bishop on whom Jesus founded the Church and who had denied him. Why had the community of the time accepted a sinful bishop? It was a normal church, in which we were used to all feeling sinful, humble. We see that our Church is not used to saying a sinner bishop, we are used to saying that he is a saint, the bishop. The chatter grows and takes away the fame of a person. His sin is sin, like Peter’s, mine, yours. But for the chatter, a man whose fame has been taken away like this cannot rule. This is an injustice. This is why I accepted Aupetit’s renunciation: not on the altar of truth, on the altar of hypocrisy ”.

There are many and conflicting thoughts raised by these words, moreover pronounced in an affable and confident tone. Now if they will eat it, you think: a transversal alliance of bigoted clerics and reasonable feminists, the first scandalized – in the scandal they make their nest – by a Pope who says “we are all sinners” and means that we are truly all sinners. The latter, perhaps, outraged by the understanding of an unequal relationship such as that between a man at the top of the hierarchy and a woman in a service role. And then you think: behold, the Jesuit and the passion for casuistry comes out again, as in the notorious sick manuals of confessors: the caresses, how many, and in what parts, and how heavy …? And the massages, one hand, two…? And then the very clear sentence about Peter the sinner, denying. (Then there is the overwhelming weight of the abuses committed in the shelter of the church against minors, and of these too Francis spoke in his own way: but they are not sins of the flesh, they are crimes against the people who have suffered them).

In fact, one can think that Pope Francis allows himself to be betrayed by words, on the return flights. An information agency that declares itself to be Catholic, lives in via della Conciliazione, and proclaims the mission of divulging the Pope’s true words, on Tuesday, in a long signed piece, had taken steps to amend the most reckless passages: changing the “caresses” into “deficiencies”, the “massages that the archbishop gave to his secretary” into “messages he sent”. So the good archbishop Aupetit was dismissed for shortcomings and messages. There remained the clutter of the next sentence: “The sins of the flesh are not the most serious”. The editor of the agency simply removed the “not”. The sins of the flesh are the most serious. And everything is back in place. The devil’s advocate laughed. True, Francis’ words arouse conflicting thoughts. It seems to me that the conclusion surpasses them and redeems them all: “For this reason I accepted Aupetit’s renunciation: not on the altar of truth, on the altar of hypocrisy”. The Pope, albeit from an airplane aisle, far from the chair, declares that he has succumbed to gossip and its injustice, and to have done so on the altar of hypocrisy. Who knows if there are still ears capable of hearing the courageous enormity of these words.