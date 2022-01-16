what coverage and why we start only with Open Fiber

In a few days (probably by the end of January) iliad will finally unveil its fixed network offer all in optical fiber up to the customer’s home (FTTH – Fiber To The Home).

At the moment, many details are missing and there are already many questions that users are asking, intrigued by what will be the launch offer: will the best price on the market be offered? It will only be a 1 Gbps offer or iliad will it dare more by reaching 2.5, 5 or even 10 Gbps? What services will be included? An unlimited mobile bundle will also be included, as is the case in France with Free Mobile?

For now the certainty is that we start and iliad will initially rely only on the infrastructure of Open Fiber.

iliad: why do we start only with Open Fiber?

The launch with network coverage that will only serve customers covered by Open Fiber it will certainly turn up their noses at those who are not lucky enough to live in one of the medium or large cities currently reached by the pure fiber of the operator controlled by CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti at 60%, the remaining stake in the Australian fund Macquaire).

However, it must be said that the choice made by iliad it is absolutely correct and goes all in the direction of quality at the best price, thus aiming to offer a service that can make customers fully satisfied.

There are two reasons why iliad may have opted to launch the service initially focusing only on the infrastructure of Open Fiber: the first concerns the quality.

Offer a Gigabit connection (we’ll see if iliad will dare by offering over 1 Gbps in download or less) with the fiber reaching the customer’s home, it means having maximum performance and a very low failure rate (unlike the last copper “mile”, as happens with the FTTC – Fiber To The Cabinet).

Then there is a question of price: it is very likely that iliad snatched a better price from Open Fiber compared to FiberCop (controlled by the former monopolist) and in this launch phase can therefore afford to propose an offer at a really attractive price (a bit like success in mobile with the offer of 5.99 euros per month, limited to a certain number of customers and then remained available forever to those who signed it).

The coverage of Open Fiber

The coverage of Open Fiber it is limited but in continuous expansion and already reaches over 13 million real estate units, therefore an “audience” of future potential customers for iliad very respectable.

To check if your area is already reached, on the official website of Open Fiber it is possible to do one search both by city that by address, thus discovering if your street and street number have already been wired or not.

The FTTH fiber of Open Fiber it is currently active in 190 medium and large cities and in over 3,000 small Italian municipalities.

From this 2022 Open Fiber has planned 11 billion in investments (spread between 2022 and 2031) and already in 2023 the completion of all ultra-broadband interventions in the municipalities of the white areas is expected (those where no private operator intends to invest in the next three years) .

With these investments, coverage of approximately 24 million real estate units will be achieved.

All that remains is to wait for the official announcement to find out what kind of offer will be proposed and if it will really be a new “revolution”.