What? Dakota Johnson admits that she is a rice cooker and that she enjoys it

Dakota Johnson does not hide that she has a very playful side. The actress, who gained international fame for her films inspired by the book “Fifty Shades of Grey”, recently confessed that she has a very particular hobby.

According to People magazine, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson revealed in a recent interview that she loves surprising fans on her wedding day.

“I feel like I’ve done that a lot,” the 32-year-old actress said, according to a People review. The artist made the revelation on Thursday, March 10, during a virtual game of Never Have I Ever with W Magazine. “He’s one of my number one hobbies,” she narrowed down.

Dakota is part of the long list of celebrities who can’t resist appearing on couples’ wedding days. Tom Hanks, 65, is one of the latest stars to join that club. In October, it was revealed that the two-time Oscar winner crashed brides December and Tashia Farries’ wedding in Santa Monica. “The newlyweds were with their family and close friends posing for photos when Hanks showed up,” notes People.

absolute secrecy

The interpreter, who received praise for her work in the film “The Lost Daughter”, did not comment on what attracts her to being a rice cooker, as those who have the habit of sneaking into parties are called in Venezuela. Even so, she took the opportunity to remember a funny moment arising from this custom.

«There I was, accompanying the bride and groom in a chair. And they were like, ‘Who is it? What are you doing? ‘” she recounted between laughs.

Despite the fact that she enjoys surprising strangers on her wedding day, Dakota Johnson does not let go of her big day with the British singer Chris Martin, with whom she has been in a relationship for several years.

Speaking of that moment, Don Johnson told Good Day New York in November of last year that there’s no rush. “If she’s happy, I’ll be happy,” he said, adding that Martin is a lovely guy, according to People.

The also actor added on the subject: «And if she decides to get married, I imagine there will be grandchildren not far from that. She would be very excited about that part,” he added.