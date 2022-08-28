What Dakota Johnson Stole From the Fifty Shades Set

ads

With the plethora of props that Dakota Johnson could have stolen from the “Fifty Shades of Grey” set, she chose to grab something that she could use in her daily life. “I stole a lot of underwear,” Johnson said in a 2015 Glamor UK Twitter Q&A (via Us Weekly). “They were comfortable.” The media outlet mentioned that the underwear brand was HANRO panties.

The actress also admitted that she stole one more NSFW prop from the set. Johnson apparently stole a “flogger,” also known as a whip, according to E! News. “Can I say that on TV?” she asked her after revealing what she took. Johnson saying Twitter users that the accessory is “in the garage with dust”.

Although Johnson admitted that her underwear was comfortable, she also mentioned a time when her wardrobe wasn’t as nice during the filming of the third and final installment, “Fifty Shades Freed.” “I had these kind of strapless thongs that had glue on them,” Johnson told Marie Claire in 2018. “It’s not glue, but it’s sticky… It would also come off because the adhesive would wear off, then they would super-stick it to my body to that it does not fall. The actor said it wasn’t painful, but it was “freaking weird.” It seems that this experience with underwear would continue throughout his career.