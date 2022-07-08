What Dakota Johnson suffered in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

The Angels.- The “Fifty Shades of Grey” saga launched actress Dakota Johnson to fame, but the end result is far from what she had in mind.

“I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing,” Johnson said in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, in which he discussed the chaotic shooting.

“There were a lot of different disagreements. I’ve never been able to talk about it honestly,” added the artist. He now he has done it in a long interview. “It is clear that Johnson has had an opinion about what he wants to say,” writes Britt Hennemuth, the journalist who signs it. “What comes after is an opening.”

Johnson says shooting the movie was “complicated.” It is not the only adjective that he throws, he also slips words like crazy and psychotic.

“I was young, I was 23 years old,” he says nine years later, “so I was scared. He went crazy “. When asked if the problem came from the studio, from the directors or from a mixture of factors, the interpreter points to the last option with a laconic “It was a combo”. But then he points to a specific person: “It was also because of the author of the books.”

EL James was an assistant director and had worked as a television executive. In the early 2000s, during his spare time, he wrote a “Twilight” fanfic, adding sex and removing vampires from the equation.

This would be the embryo “Fifty Shades of Grey”, book that he launched in 2011 and whose series has sold more than 31 million copies worldwide. Her experience in the world of television and film may have made it very clear to the author how her novel should be adapted.

“She had a lot of creative control,” Johnson explains of the writer. “All day, every day, he demanded that certain things happen.” The daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson explains that there were passages and traits that made sense in a book, but that it was absurd to transfer them to a film, “like the interior monologue, which was incredibly corny at times. It wouldn’t work if it was said out loud.” The film includes interior monologues from its leading lady Anastasia Steele, played by Johnson.

“It was always a battle. Always,” he adds. Dakota Johnson achieved world fame after the premiere of this film, which defined the public image of her protagonists in the coming years. That image has been lost over the years through interviews and other film projects. The actress, who is co-creative director of the Maudele sex toy company, tells Vanity Fair that the reason she made those “big nude movies” is because she’s considered a “sexual person.”

Jamie Dornan replaced Hunnam. Ironically, rumors about the filming at the time pointed to an alleged fight between the two leads, something she denies in the interview.

“There was never a time when we didn’t get along,” he says. “I love him so, so, so much. And we really support each other. We had to trust each other and protect each other.”

The two actors joined director Sam Taylor-Johnson in trying to salvage part of the original script. But EL James had other plans.

“We’d do the scenes in the movie that Erika (author’s name) wanted to do, and then we’d do the scenes we wanted to do ourselves,” Johnson laments. “The night before, she would rewrite scenes to add a line here and a line there. It was chaos the whole time.”

The only scene in Marber that got past the screenwriter’s screen, says the actress, is the negotiation in which Anastasia and Christian draw up their sexual contract. “And it’s the best scene in the whole movie,” she says. At one point, the journalist asks the actress if she regrets having participated in the saga. “Nope. I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If only she had known…” she interrupts. “If I had known at the time that it would be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. But no, I don’t regret it.”

This is the first time Johnson has spoken openly about her experience with the movie that catapulted her to stardom, and while she can be quite candid, she says she hasn’t said as much as she could.

“There are things I can’t say yet because I don’t want to damage anyone’s career and reputation,” he adds, as he strives to put a positive spin on the experience. “Erika is a very nice woman, she has always been nice to me and I appreciate that she wants her to be in these movies. Look, she was great for our runs,” she says. “so amazing… Great luck. But it was weird. So, so weird.”