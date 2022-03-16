What dangers lie in wait for Bitcoin in 2022? By Investing.com



Investing.com – The past few months have seen the crypto industry face new dangers. In fact, in recent times we have seen how the pattern has changed and, each time, it is an asset that goes more hand in hand with traditional financial markets.

In addition, the volatility of this market, which made it only suitable for a few users, has given way to a real gold mine for all types of investors.

Evolution of Bitcoin in recent years

March 2020: The whole world is confined to the greatest health threat of recent times. Bitcoin plummets to $3,800.

March 2021: Bitcoin sees its price driven by various factors and exceeds the $60,000 barrier for the first time in history.

March 2022: During the first days of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine he suffered the consequences of the war and fell to around 34,900 dollars. Days later it bounced 25% but, from there, it cannot break the resistance of 40,000-42,000 dollars.

The keys, on Investing.com

The cryptocurrency sector will have to face different threats and dangers in 2022, some known and others new. Will 2022 be the year of crypto regulation? Will volatility and unpredictability be its permanent hallmarks? Can Bitcoin be considered a haven asset? Will more countries join the mining ‘blockade’?

To try to answer these and other questions related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Investing.com celebrates a discussion of experts on cryptocurrencies next Tuesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time.

They will be with us as speakers:

Philip Vallejo, director of corporate affairs at Bitso (the first cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico).

director of corporate affairs at Bitso (the first cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico). George Gordillo, director of economic and stock market analysis at CIBanco.

director of economic and stock market analysis at CIBanco. Juan Enrique Cadinanos, country manager at Admiral Markets Group.

country manager at Admiral Markets Group. David Friar, independent technical analyst.

The event will take place online.

Do you want to participate? Don’t miss Investing.com. More details coming soon…