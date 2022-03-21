What David Ortiz thinks about the judicial process

Cooperstown Hall of Fame, David Ortiztold the American newspaper bostonglobe that when he received the information from the former police commissioner of Boston, Ed Davis and the agent of INC, Ric Pradofelt all kinds of emotions: “sad, confused and angry”.

The Globe notes that David Ortiz he is torn by a conflict between what his investigators told him and the investigation in the Dominican Republic.

“I accept what Ed and Ric have told me, but how is it that in the Dominican judicial system no one has told me that this is what happened. It has been the opposite, ”runs the newspaper.

Joe Baerlein, communications adviser to Ortiz, added that “David Ortiz appreciates the thoroughness of Ed David’s report and hopes that there will be more legal action in the Dominican Republic and in the United States courts to finally clarify and answer why this happened to David.”

David was also very critical of the Dominican authorities. “To be honest, when you live in a country where justice is corrupted, you want to believe what the government claims, but at the same time you do not agree with what they tell you”.

A private investigation has revealed that the alleged capo César Emilio Peralta (the Abuser) would have ordered the death of the former Major League player David Ortizand that the Dominican authorities “vitiated” the investigations of the event, which occurred in June 2019, to prevent many people from the government of the day from falling.

The particular investigation that was carried out at the request of Ortiz (Big Papi) by the investigators Ed Davis (former Police Commissioner of Boston) and Ric Prado (exalted officer of the INC), contradicts the investigation of the Dominican Public Ministry by establishing that the ex-player was not injured by confusion.

What was the reason?

the bostonglobe He reports that Peralta’s motive for attacking Ortiz “was probably an accumulation of contempt and jealousy,” since they found no evidence linking Big Papi to any type of business with Peralta or knowing him more than incidentally.

César Emilio Peralta would have felt disrespected by David Ortiz, because when he arrived at the parties in the exclusive nightclubs of the capital (many of which were from the Abusador), he became the center of attention. Investigators even say that the Abuser may have felt jealous because many of the women in his circle flirted with Ortiz.

“Peralta was the king of the streets, the king of the clubs and the biggest shark in the water. If someone tried to usurp that power, consciously or unconsciously, they would take it personally, ”state the contracted researchers.

They also indicate that David Ortíz had to move from the exclusive tower “Blue Tower” in Naco, in the Dominican capital, because César el Abusador bought an apartment above his where “many strange people” entered. Supposedly once David Ortiz he politely complained to Peralta about a noisy late-night party at the apartment, but he didn’t think Peralta would be offended by it. Investigators understand that Peralta may have taken it as an insult.

However, although the new investigation establishes that César el Abusador is the intellectual author of the crime, and not Víctor Hugo Gómez, as established by the Public Ministry, against Gómez the allegation of having formed the group of assassins who participated in the executed event remains. at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo Este.

Víctor Hugo Gómez is also pointed out as a member of the Gulf Cartel, of which César el Abusador was supposedly an important member.

“Pure speculation”

The lawyer Joaquín Pérez, defense of César Emilio Peralta, considered that the new investigation has no scientific basis and that it is “pure speculation”. He also expressed that his client “flatly denies that she has anything to do with the attack against Ortiz, whom he considers to be ‘his friend’ of him.

The Dial Bar bombing

Former Major League Baseball player David Américo Ortiz Arias was shot in the back on the night of Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Dial Bar in Santo Domingo Este, when he was sharing with Joel López Durán, Sixto David Fernández Vásquez and Odalis Pérez (Secret), among other people.

The investigations of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that it was a mistake, since supposedly David Ortiz He was not the “target” of the contract killing, but rather another alleged drug trafficker (Sixto David Fernández / El Modelo), who was at the bar that night.

Those subjected to the case

The accused Franklin Junior Meran (Rubirosa), Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, Junior Cesar La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez are on trial for the event at Dial Bar in a court in Santo Domingo Este. (Rolf); Oliver Moisés Mirabal, Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz (Calamardo), Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez (Nene), Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela (El Chino), Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez (Carlos Nike), Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno (Hueso) José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón ( Chuky) Lanny Estephanie Pérez Reyes and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.