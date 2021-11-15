What De-Fi Means: Explained by cryptographic experts
2. Complete decentralization
DEFI provides the optimal decentralization experience; not only is money decentralized but also the entire financial system, thus allowing participants from all over the world regardless of their social class and status. It also prohibits censorship.
3. Complete privacy
Applications built on the Decentralized Finance System allow users to have their own private keys. The user will have full access to their account; third party involvement is not here.
4. Fast Transactions
Defi uses the technological infrastructure of the blockchain, which leaves room for fast transactions and low-cost debits. For example, a company using the Defi system freezes $ 1 million. The customer would always have that money without a third party and a bank account.
Why hasn’t DE-FI been implemented yet?
Implementing everything that is decentralized is not easy. You need a lot of paperwork and what you need most is the support and trust of the people. However, DEFI’s infrastructure is very lacking.
As pleasant as it may sound on paper, it is very difficult to make it a reality. DEFI faces a handful of problems, such as cryptocurrency liquidity, no credit possibilities, technological risks.
Conclusion
Defi is undoubtedly a promising theory, but there are many prerequisites that must be met. Defi is currently in an experimental stage and needs something stiff.
Cryptographic experts have made an ambitious effort to implement the method they think could help facilitate financial activities around the world. Defi, not only would it help a lot in trading, investing, wealth management and insurance.