What did Ángela Aguilar’s brother say about the photo scandal?

Follow the reactions of the Aguilar after the scandal unleashed after Angela Aguilar was in the eye of the storm due to the controversial images that were leaked with the 33-year-old producer, Gussy Lau. Now, the one who comes out to defend her is her brother, Leonardo.

“I adore her and I love Angela with all my heart,” Leo declared in some media. “I will always be on my sister’s side, I will always want the best for her. Whatever decision she makes, I want her to be okay,” he added.

Leonardo also reiterated that he always supports his sister. “I am always Angela’s team, before this, after this, during, I will always be by Angela’s side,” he continued. According to him, it is not the first time that some kind of controversy has arisen in the family, but it is the first time that it transcends the public sphere. “It is the first time that you have heard of something like this, but it is not the first time that it has happened in the family, rather it has simply been handled on a personal level.

He also stressed that his sibling bond remains intact and assured that it is difficult to keep private life away from public opinion. “The relationship with Ángela did not change me at all, she is my little sister, and she is part of having a public life. The only thing I will answer directly about it is that it is difficult to have two lives, public and private, I live with my relationship.

Leonardo also remarked that the family is more united than ever. “I really wanted to answer questions about this, and Angela put out a video on Instagram explaining the whole situation. I feel like everything has been answered there. She said that she was taking refuge in her family and that is true,” she said.

About the composer Gussy Lau, who appeared in some photos kissing with his sister, and with whom the Aguilar family works, he did not want to go deeper. “One thing is the work I did with him as a songwriter and whatever happened afterwards. I wrote a lot of songs with him, but that’s the work side and it has nothing to do with the personal, Leonardo pointed out.