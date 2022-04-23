Entertainment

What did Ángela Aguilar’s brother say about the photo scandal?

Follow the reactions of the Aguilar after the scandal unleashed after Angela Aguilar was in the eye of the storm due to the controversial images that were leaked with the 33-year-old producer, Gussy Lau. Now, the one who comes out to defend her is her brother, Leonardo.

“I adore her and I love Angela with all my heart,” Leo declared in some media. “I will always be on my sister’s side, I will always want the best for her. Whatever decision she makes, I want her to be okay,” he added.

