What did Angelina Jolie do to forget Brad Pitt’s alcoholism

The scandalous separation of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt keep weaving new chapters. Beyond the breakup they had within the couple and the marriage that ended in 2016, the truth is that the tension between the two continues with a series of accusations of violence and abuse, something that always generates a lot of noise in the environment.

In this division of assets that were disputed, last July Angeline He won the property of a multimillion-dollar French winery from his ex in court. It was Chateau Miraval, a castle and wine warehouse that the couple had bought in 2008 for $167 million.

At the beginning of this year, pitt had sued Jolie for divesting her interest in this French vineyard they bought together and claiming that they both agreed (mutually and orally) not to sell their shares in the place without each other’s permission. However, the actress still sold her part to the liquor manufacturer Stoli, owned by a Russian oligarch, for which she needed a series of documents in the actor’s possession.

Brad claimed that there was “invested money and sweat” to make Miraval one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world, with annual revenues of more than 50 million dollars, and accused Jolie to search “unearned windfall” For his job. At that time, the Page Six portal explained that the actor was carried away by the resentment and anger that he has kept since the separation from him and that this did not favor him.

“Any rational human being would be happy to have Stoli as a partner in their business. They have world-class marketing and distribution”said the informants and explained that the firm offers enormous opportunities to grow the business.

An email recently appeared where now Angeline He confirmed that he wanted to sell the winery because that would mark the end of his relationship with the actor. A message from 2021 was leaked, in which the actress explains that the reasons for selling the winery was to forget her relationship and her ex’s problems with alcohol.

According to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the court documents state that the reason why he sought to part with his half of the Chateau Miraval was because it marked “the beginning of the end” of his family and it was a business “alcohol centered”. The argument was that it could not focus on the business related to this item when “alcoholic behaviors hurt his family deeply”.

“I was hoping it would be something that would keep us together and give us peace. Now I see that you really wanted me out and you will be delighted to receive this email”he added Joliewhich also warned of some inappropriate behavior, such as investments that it did not approve and decisions for which it was not consulted.