What did Ashton Kutcher give Mila Kunis for their anniversary?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. After years of marriage, the happy couple shared a few days ago in an interview a fun moment they spent on their 7th anniversary.

And it is that although they have been married for many years, Mila and Ashton do not let that candle of love go out; Very much in love, they commented that year after year each one gives the other a small detail so as not to miss that special day.

“It was our anniversary and Ashton had a surprise for me; When he arrived at our house, the surprise was for me. Ashton knows perfectly well that I don’t like pizza and his gift was an oven to make pizzas, I think the gift was for him, ”commented the actress, making fun of her husband.

“That gift was for you, so I’m still waiting for mine, what will you give me?” She finished laughing and hugging her husband.

“The gift is fun and useful too, even if you don’t like pizza lol,” Ashton said.

Kutcher and Kunis met thanks to their participation in the successful series “That 70s Show”. As they got to know each other, they became very good friends and kept in touch after finishing working on the series, until finally the spark was born. They started their relationship in 2012 and got married in 2015.