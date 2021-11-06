What did Austria and Germany decide on no vaxes

The cyclone of the pandemic has moved into Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived there fourth wave of the virus. The epicenter is precisely the so-called Old Continent, particularly in the north-eastern part. In Germany, the Minister of Health Jens Spahn talked about pandemic of the unvaccinated. Here, in fact, the share of the immunized population is lower than in Italy. In our country, about 83% of the vaccinable population has completed the two-dose cycle.

What is the situation of infections in Europe: the cases of Great Britain and Russia

Also worries the Great Britain: here many of the restrictions previously in place. The increase in positives could, for example, be explained by the non-obligation of masks in schools. Even more serious situation in Russia, where a small part of the population is vaccinated and in recent weeks, even the thousand deaths have been touched.

It is no surprise that the governments of the most affected countries have therefore taken action, foreshadowing drastic actions against those who have not yet received the sting. If it really is the pandemic of the unvaccinated – a term that could also be used for Italy, here’s what it means – then the measures must be cut on the no vax. This was the reasoning of Austria and Germany.

The moves of Austria and Germany against the unvaccinated

Berlin announced the start of the third dose. The injection booster it will serve to strengthen immunity to those who received the second dose of the vaccine long ago, particularly over six months ago. The hard line against no vax instead takes shape in the words of the president of the Thuringia (a German Bundesländer, i.e. one of the federal states) who has threatened to no longer treat those who will not accept the administration of the serum. Me too’Austria challenge i no vax. Here the decision has already been made and will be effective from next Monday 8 November. The lockdown will only be imposed on those who have not received the vaccine.

The situation in Italy, on the other hand, is better. This is probably due to the increased levels of immunization. However, infections are on the rise, here are which regions risk the yellow zone.