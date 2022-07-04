What did Brad Pitt say about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s physical change?

A little nostalgic to see how fast he grows, he spoke his mind when he saw that he was encouraged to appear on red carpets.

The first biological daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie He has become a true star since his birth. Since she was very little, she always manifested herself freely by choosing her way of dressing and grooming herself, which her parents always supported.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt He has gone through several stages as he grew up, since he is only 16 years old and has many things to mature in his short life. There was a time in her life when she decided she wanted to be a boy and even asked to be called John.: during that stage she was seen dressed like her brothers and with short hair.

Although the girl was sometimes questioned, Angelina Jolie He always showed his support: “She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear everything that boys wear. She thinks she is one of the brothers,” she detailed when asked.

Sometimes the ex Brad Pitt She complained about the questions they asked her every time the little girl posed next to her. “Why do they have to pigeonhole everything? They can criticize me all they want, but I will never stop giving my children the chance to be what they want, “she had to answer on more than one occasion.

However, in recent months he has changed his choice again, which was made visible on the different red carpets in which he even appeared wearing beautiful dresses that had belonged to his mother.

But what do you think Brad Pitt of this new decision of your daughter? It is the question that several have asked themselves, especially considering that the actor shares little time with her and with her brothers after the separation of Jolie. On the subject, a source very close to the Hollywood star confessed that “Brad doesn’t want her to grow up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets.”.