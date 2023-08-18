What did critics say at the premiere of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ by Stanley Kubrick?

Eyes Wide Shut (74%) was a posthumous release. Stanley Kubrick (A Clockwork Orange (89%), Barry Lyndon (96%), 2001: A Space Odyssey (96%)) died in July, four months before its theatrical release. The cast was led by Tom Cruise (Dr. William Harford), Nicole Kidman (Alice Harford) and Sydney Pollack (Victor Ziegler). The film is based on the story “Dream Story” by Arthur Schnitzler (Austria 1862–1931).

What is Eyes Wide Shut about?

The film tells us the story of William Harford who, after learning about his wife’s desires towards other men, goes out for a walk in Manhattan, New York one night and becomes involved in suspicious events, orgy and the disappearance of a Is. Woman. All this during one night. What happens to Harford is the awakening of sexual impulses numbed by a comfortable life, which does not allow him to fantasize any longer.

Harford is moved by the confession of his wife, who, after having some wine and smoking cannabis with her husband, begins to take normal bedroom conversation to the point where she takes off her mask. Alice disappears from the film when her husband leaves the room to wonder what happened. From this moment he is tormented by the image of his wife enjoying their bodies with another man. Find out how to get over the jealousy that’s keeping you from being sober. He enters a bar and asks the pianist to show him a place to entertain where there is privacy. The husband thinks of avenging the infidelity to balance the power in the house.

The film’s aesthetics are linked to late 19th century Austria. Venetian masks used by doctors during the plague of the fifteenth century have a tragic element, but used during European carnivals, the red, black, blue and gold lights remind us of Gustav Klimt, the painter of the time. Makes me think. Posters of brothels and chat noirs in 19th century Paris. But, it deals without the loving art of those different places and times, each as different from the other as the place where the Kubrick film takes place, 1990s New York. History changes with its thousands of things. Man is a sensitive creature who reacts, does not change.

Official poster of Eyes Wide Shut (Credits: Warner Bros.)

What was said in the review?

Eyes Well Shut (74%) is a lyrical ballad of man’s compassion, stripped of his spiritual greatness and thrown into the arms of humanity, stripped of his ideals and expected protection like a child . Thus, Dr. Harford returns from his wonderful night and confesses his experience to his wife, while trying to restore his mediocre universe. Still uncomfortable, but at the supermarket she tells him that things aren’t going to change either way, that they need each other because they are a couple with bourgeois aspirations and the demands of that life, not that it should make them mourn. allows to do. Mistakes. Dr. Harford, still perplexed, asks: what will they do now. To which Alice replied succinctly: Cuckold. In English: Nonsense.

in peter bradshaw Guardian,

The technical and visual mastery of this film is captivating – but it’s nothing short of Kubrick’s.

in John Hartle Seattle Times,

It’s as rich, strange and fascinating as any coming-of-age trip, but it’s also overwhelmingly familiar.

in Sean Fennessy the ringer,

Eyes Wide Shut uncovers new truths with each look.

in Sarah Voorhees Scripps Howard News Service,

It’s not the steamy sexual extravaganza we were promised, but it is steamy. In its own haunting way, Eyes Wide Shut is a valentine to monogamy.

as humrah in n+1,

It was a knockout in the first round. Kubrick’s fluid camerawork put them to sleep.

at Lila Shapiro vulture,

He did not make a naive film; I made a film about innocence and the damage it does to the world.

on staff avoir lire,

This iridescent composition – in the sense that different colors seem to imprint and call each other on the screen (…).

in Mathilde Blautiere telerama,

The film also reflects Kubrick’s love of European cinema and his fascination with the turmoil of the human psyche.

Carmelo Nunez in Sanz Country,

If in A Clockwork Orange he pays homage to Beethoven (Freedom), here it is Mozart’s turn (Death).

on staff Bugle,

Eyes Wide Shut is far from his best work, but it is an adult film, told with all the excitement and energy of a man who has viewed with pessimism the society he left behind.

