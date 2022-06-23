One of the reasons why Case closed became one of the most famous programs on television and especially on Telemundo, it was thanks to the host Anna Maria Polo better known as the “Dr. Polo”. However, before being one of the most famous presenters on television, she dedicated to another profession.

Anna Maria Polo She has become one of the great figures not only in Mexico but also in the United States, who was born in Havana, Cuba and later migrated to Puerto Rico with her parents. However, she currently lives in Miami where she has become one of the most sought-after celebrities in the place since there is a street with her name.

What did Dr. Ana María Polo do before being the host of Case Closed?

Despite the great popularity and fortune of the Dr. Polo is due to the success he had with Case closed with its large number of episodes and its eleven seasons, Anna Maria Polo She previously commissioned to practice her profession as a lawyer since she is a graduate of the Florida International University and, despite the fact that many thought that it was just a simple performance, the reality is that the driver has an entire career in Law.

It was thanks to Case closed that Anna Maria Polo He decided dedicate to help everyone who needs it in legal matters through the small screen, so according to information circulated on networks the Dr. Polo He would have signed with Cinemat and Mega Global Entertainment to carry out a new season of this Telemundo program, which has brought him more than 6 million dollars.

Dr. Polo comes out to deny her alleged death

A couple of weeks ago there was a news story Anna Maria Polo in which the lawyer had supposedly drowned in Miami waters, which was false information since days later the Dr. Polo He shared a publication through social networks in which he sees himself with his two pets enjoying the last days of quarantine, with a message that captivated all his followers.