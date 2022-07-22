What did Drew Barrymore say about Johnny Depp? He thus apologized for making fun of the trial against Amber Heard | entertainment pop culture

Many wonder what Drew Barrymore said about Johnny Depp to anger Internet users so much and the answer is in his television program ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, in which he described as “crazy” the trial held by the famous .

What did Drew Barrymore say about the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial?

Several Internet users took to their accounts on social networks to point out that the American actress “took lightly” and “downplayed” the situation with her speech:

“It’s like a layer of madness. It’s like a dive into seven layers of madness. I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public. I understand all the feelings, but they’re actually offering this information that no one was supposed to know. This is crazy!” Drew Barrymore commented on his show.

Immediately, comments appeared on Twitter condemning the actress’s words for the lack of empathy towards victims of domestic violence:

“Drew Barrymore laughing at Johnny Depp when she had a drug problem herself at age 7. She’s fighting abuse while laughing at someone else for it.”

“Drew Barrymore has been outspoken about being an addict and having a horrible childhood, Johnny Depp talked about his struggle with addiction and his childhood with an abusive mother during the trial, but she just made fun of him and it doesn’t sit well with me.” absolutely”.

“I love Drew Barrymore, but this is sadly disgusting. There is nothing fascinating about a victim’s abuse trial. This world has grown callous and cruel. Let justice take its course. Don’t be like that on TV. Very sad to see people laughing. If anyone knows Drew Barrymore’s past I would think it would have affected her enough to be more compassionate to victims of abuse. A very disappointing day. How has this world become so nasty and cruel, the man plucked up the courage to speak and you laugh?

Drew Barrymore apologized and her fans applauded her for taking responsibility for her words

After the controversy caused by the words he spoke on his television show, Drew Barrymore took to his Instagram account to apologize to those who were offended by his comment, since he took it as a great lesson to improve as a human being.

“I was shocked to learn that I have offended people by making jokes about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. So I want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who spoke up because this can be a learning moment for me.”

In the comments of the video you can read the following texts applauding Barrymore’s apology, since he admitted that he made a mistake:

“You are a good person to admit your mistake and we all know you mean well! No need to stress about this!” “Good for apologizing. It was very discouraging that you would take something like that lightly, which many of us identify with. Johnny is raising awareness, this is becoming a movement, Drew. Stand on the right side, if what you want is to be a good person”, “As much as this answer is 100% a public relations move, I appreciate that you do it and that you do not remain silent like most regarding this case”.