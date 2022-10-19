What did Emily Ratajkowski, Brad Pitt’s alleged new girlfriend, say long ago about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt

The romance rumors Come in Emily Ratajkowski Y Brad Pitt They emerged a couple of weeks ago, when it turned out that they had dined together in a restaurant in Paris. Both maintain a low profile and are reserved when making a relationship official. However, the version was confirmed by the Page Six site, and although they clarified that it is an incipient link, there are striking coincidences between the twoand certain statements by the supermodel about Angelina Jolieseen in retrospect, generate a stir.

Ratajkowski is 31 years old and was born in London, but his parents moved to the United States when she was a child growing up in San Diego, California. She also has Polish nationality, and spent the summer holidays in Mallorca. Although her family was not convinced that she would dedicate herself to the world of modeling from such an early age, at the age of 14 she was selected by the Ford Models agency, and since then, her career took off towards international brands. This week she took to the catwalk of versace and shared behind the scenes with his renowned colleagues, Gigi Hadid and irina shayk.

He was always interested in the world of acting, and his debut was in the series icarly In the role of Tasha in two episodes. Later came an opportunity in the cinema, with the film Loss, in which he put himself in the shoes of Ben Affleck’s lover. She was also chosen to participate in different video clips, such as “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, or in “Love Somebody” by brown 5.

Emily Ratajkowski at a fashion show in Milan, Italy, from the Versace collection

In 2014, when the rapid rise of his career began to attract attention, he gave an interview to the magazine S Moda -from the newspaper El País-, and there he made a confession about his desire to combine acting with modeling. “Am trying to find a balance; if I pose in a sexy swimsuit campaign, then I try to choose a more stylish job. Also in the cinema I seek to play important roles. I do not pretend to be a model that appears in movies, not an actress who only does advertising campaigns”, he commented.

When asked which actresses she looked up to as icons to watch, the first name she mentioned was Kate Winsletbut then he gave as an example nothing more and nothing less than Angelina Jolie. “He did a lot of action movies and commercial movies, and that allowed him to participate in risky projects, other independent ones and even produce, which is something that I would also love to do,” he argued. But that’s not all: in August 2021 the model dazzled in a long black dress with a slit at the hip at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, and at that time they believed that she was inspired by the outfit Jolie wore on the 2012 Oscars red carpetwhich left one of his legs exposed.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski were seen together

common passions

The model is that she is passionate about art, fond of design and decoration, and took a ceramics course to be able to make her own pieces. It should be remembered that Pitt in his first interview – granted to GQ magazine – after divorcing Jolie, confessed that there was started pottery classes: “I’m working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood, just trying to learn the materials.” In tune with the love for the works of different artists, he added: “I think it was Picasso who spoke about the moment of looking at an object that is later engraved on the canvas, that that is where art happens; for me it is being a moment of feeling emotion at my fingertips”.

Another facet that Ratajkowski represents and is responsible for transmitting to his almost 30 million Instagram followers, is a firm stance against haters when someone criticizes his curves or some aspect of his life. He has defended different public figures when they were criticized on social networks. When Kim Kardashian posted a nude photo confessing that she had nothing to wear, Emily posted the same image claiming the freedom that everyone can do with their body what they want at any given moment.

He recently referred to the “horrible comments” they made on his photos where he appears with his son on Instagram. “We really have to be better as a culture, because I keep reading messages about how I don’t deserve to be a motherand. What a shame for all of you! I don’t care if they hate me, or they hate celebrities, or they just hate women, but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told that kind of thing by strangers.”

Emily Ratajkowski is the mother of Sylvester, a year and a half, the result of her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard

The version of the rapprochement with Pitt comes in the midst of a similar present for both. The 58-year-old Hollywood actor is divorced but is still in a legal battle with her over custody of their four minor children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Two of the boys They are already adults: Maddox is 21 years old and Pax is 18. The top model, for her part, is in divorce proceedings with the producer Sebastian Bear-McClardwith whom she was the mother of her son Sylvester Apollo, aged one year and six months.

The separation with Bear-McClard occurred amid rumors of infidelity, and sources close to the model revealed to People: “They recently separated. It was his decision. She is fine, she is strong, and she is focused on her son.” As for his budding romance with Pitt, according to OK magazine, he reached out to Ratajkowski a few weeks ago when they met at an event. “He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute and what did she have to lose?

