What did Eva Mange, grandmother of Thalía and Laura Zapata, DIED of?

It was through social networks of the actress Laura Zapata announced the news of the death of Eva Mange, grandmother also of Thalia. Eva Mange died this Friday June 24th at 104 years old. It was in January of this year, that the grandmother of Thalia Y Laura Zapata He celebrated his 104th birthday, with a celebration that his granddaughters gave him and that they shared on their social networks.

The news was released Laura Zapata through her Twitter, because she was the one who was on the lookout for Eva Mange During this time she presented health complications, since before taking her to live with her, both celebrities had their grandmother in an asylum In the tweet is the following:

“My beloved grandmother Eva has already flown. Good trip back to the Lord’s house, I love you and celebrated your new life…”

For its part, Thalia He shared the news through his Instagram stories with an image of a white dove and a broken heart, as well as the obituary in which the information about the death of his grandmother, Eva Mange. So much Laura Zapata What Thaliahave expressed how painful this loss is, since their grandmother She was like a second mother to them.

What were the causes of death of Eva Mange

During this time, Eva Mange He was in the Le Grand Senior asylum, due to the health complications they presented. However, during your stay Laura Zapata He filed a complaint about the mistreatment he received in the asylum, as a result of this mistreatment his health condition worsened.

Because of this, Laura Zapata decided to take Eva Mangeher beloved grandmother, to live with her, but her health did not improve, which led to pneumonia, however, the causes are still unknown. Causes of his death, as close sources shared that Eva Mange already He was in the hospital at the time he died.