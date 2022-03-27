What did Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins die of? | Famous

The District Secretary of Health of Colombia issued a statement detailing the first results of the investigations on the taylor hawkins deathmember of the band Foo Fighters, who died on the night of March 25 in Bogotá, due to a “chest pain”.
What did Taylor Hawkins die of? This is the official version
According to official information from the authorities, “the city’s Urgencies and Emergencies Regulatory Center received the report on a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city.
The ambulance arrived at Casa Medina, however, “an EMI mobile company” had already arrived.
The medical personnel who attended the emergency indicated that upon arrival they carried out the protocol resuscitation maneuvers, but “there was no response and the patient declared deceased“.
The competent authorities “carried out the removal of the body and carried out the required investigations.”
The first police reports mentioned “drug use”
The police indicated that the investigation work continues into the death of the member of Foo Fighters: “The expert proceedings are in charge of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.
However, the preliminary report from the Colombian authorities mentioned that the death could have been related to drug use.
“The cause of death is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances“.
This information has not been confirmed and the results of the forensic tests are awaited, which will determine the real cause of the death of the musician Taylor Hawkins.
According to information from the Colombian journalist Luis Carlos Vélez who shared on Twitter, Taylor Hawkins entered his room at 4:38 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and was found dead on Friday at 6:38 p.m. According to testimonies, the last time he was seen alive was in the entrance talking about how to access Netflix in a phone call.
The journalist also published on the social network that “a patrolman who entered Taylor Hawkins’ room after his death, testified to the Prosecutor’s Office that he saw a white powdery substance similar to cocaine“. In addition, they found “a beer can, five glass bottles, a bottle of vodka, a glass, a bottle of soda and other items now in the possession of legal medicine.”
The Foo Fighters were in Colombia to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic on Friday night, March 26.
Taylor Hawkins did drugs
The musician used drugs at some points in his career, but in 2001 he suffered an overdose of heroin. In 2018 he recalled the experience in Beats 1: “I was partying a lot. I wasn’t an addict per se, but I was partying. There was a year where the party got too heavy. Thank God, on some level, this guy He gave me the wrong line with the wrong thing one night and I woke up thinking, ‘What the hell happened?’ That was a real turning point for me.”