What did Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins die of?

taylor hawkinsdrummer for Foo Fighterspassed away this Friday in the city of Bogotá, Colombia, prior to being part of the festival Stereo Picnica fact that generated surprise at a global level and without the causes being known until now.

In the first preview published by the newspaper Timewhich cites the Bogota Metropolitan Police It is noted that the death can be related to drug usealthough the investigations are only in the initial phase.

“The cause of death of Taylor Hawkins is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives of the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances“, is mentioned in the aforementioned newspaper.

According to versions collected, Hawkins had chest painso the services of the Casa Medina hotel were asked for support to call the emergency room, although when the doctors arrived the musician had already died.

Researchers and members of Police laboratories moved to the scene to know for sure what happened to the musician.

During the festival, which was not cancelled, a tribute was paid to Hawkins.

