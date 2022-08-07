What did Fulcar do before being removed from the Minerd?

Although the Operational Manual of the Education District, prepared by the Ministry of Education in 2018, he eliminated the position of deputy district director, Roberto fulcarbefore being removed from office appointed 121 teachers in these positions nationwide, including one of his sisters with a monthly salary of 80 thousand pesos.

Through Departmental Order number 05-2022, of July 18, Deisy fulcar Encarnación, was appointed as deputy director of the Educational District 02-04, based in the municipality of El Cercado in the province of San Juan.

A mother and her daughter were also named in Educational Districts 14-05, in Sánchez, and 14-07 in Las Terrenas, Samaná. They are Vicenta Castillo de Fernández and her daughter Yessica María Fernández Castillo.

the 121 appointments would represent a monthly expenditure of 9 million 680 thousand pesos from the payroll of the Ministry of Education.

Through Departmental Order number 05-2022, of July 18, fulcar appointed this staff in violation of the operating manual, which was approved in September 2018 and which eliminated this position from the organization chart.

The functional organic structure of the Education District is distributed as follows: Education District, District Board, Planning Unit, Curriculum and Pedagogical Management Unit, Administrative Unit, Supervision and Control Unit and a Decentralization and Community Participation Unit. .

The description of positions or positions does not contemplate the existence of a deputy director of the Educational District either, as shown in the graph below.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/05/table-posts-distritos-areas-97b5b4cb.jpg