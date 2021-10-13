News

“What did he do to his face?” – The weather

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Giada Oricchio

What the heck did Tom Cruise do?“. That’s what fans and ordinary people wondered after seeing Tom Cruise at a baseball game on the weekend. The images of the actor’s “redone” face are going around the world as he attended, together with his son Connor, 26, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

The protagonist of the saga of “Mission Impossible” and “Top Gun”, 59 years old, is so swollen in the face to suggest that he exaggerated with the retouch. Cruise was in a good mood, smiled and greeted the audience, but in a short time photos, videos and memes of his “full moon” face flooded the newspapers and the Net. On Twitter, users split: someone thought that it was not really the Hollywood star but a look-alike, someone defended him by assuming that he had gained a few kilos for a new film and condemned the bodyshaming: “The fact that he is made fun of for his appearance is a disgusting thing in my opinion “.

However, many suspect that he made excessive use of cosmetic surgery: “What happens to Tom’s pretty face? Why does he have the swollen cheeks of a squirrel? ”,“ What is the surgeon doing in his face? Is that the same as Wayne Newton? ”,“ Oh my God, he looks like a totally new person ”.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
668
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
536
News

Cinema, all films out in October
448
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
388
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
311
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
307
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
294
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
268
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top