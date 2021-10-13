“What did he do to his face?” – The weather





Giada Oricchio October 13, 2021

“What the heck did Tom Cruise do?“. That’s what fans and ordinary people wondered after seeing Tom Cruise at a baseball game on the weekend. The images of the actor’s “redone” face are going around the world as he attended, together with his son Connor, 26, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

The protagonist of the saga of “Mission Impossible” and “Top Gun”, 59 years old, is so swollen in the face to suggest that he exaggerated with the retouch. Cruise was in a good mood, smiled and greeted the audience, but in a short time photos, videos and memes of his “full moon” face flooded the newspapers and the Net. On Twitter, users split: someone thought that it was not really the Hollywood star but a look-alike, someone defended him by assuming that he had gained a few kilos for a new film and condemned the bodyshaming: “The fact that he is made fun of for his appearance is a disgusting thing in my opinion “.

However, many suspect that he made excessive use of cosmetic surgery: “What happens to Tom’s pretty face? Why does he have the swollen cheeks of a squirrel? ”,“ What is the surgeon doing in his face? Is that the same as Wayne Newton? ”,“ Oh my God, he looks like a totally new person ”.

