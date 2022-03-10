What did his teammates write to Benzema on the Champions League ball that he took home?

2022-03-10

Karim Benzemathe great figure of Real Madrid he did not forget his trophy after the match that the white club defeated PSG and passed round the Champions League.

After the game, Benzema jumped into the locker room and asked; “Where is the ball? Do you have my ball?”, and they quickly handed him the historic ball with which he scored all three goals for the Parisians.

The ball that was given to the player was signed by his teammates. Karim was moved after his hat-trick and even more so when he saw the dedications from his friends. It was not a ball full of signatures to use, it was full of words of affection from the players with whom he trains every day.