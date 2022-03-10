What did his teammates write to Benzema on the Champions League ball that he took home?

2022-03-10
Karim Benzemathe great figure of Real Madrid he did not forget his trophy after the match that the white club defeated PSG and passed round the Champions League.
After the game, Benzema jumped into the locker room and asked; “Where is the ball? Do you have my ball?”, and they quickly handed him the historic ball with which he scored all three goals for the Parisians.
The ball that was given to the player was signed by his teammates. Karim was moved after his hat-trick and even more so when he saw the dedications from his friends. It was not a ball full of signatures to use, it was full of words of affection from the players with whom he trains every day.
“I love you”, he put it in French EdenHazard, player who is outside the team dynamics at a sporting level, but not the group. It speaks highly of the Belgian to see how he celebrated the goals of the comeback and his attitude in the locker room.
“You’re a crack,” he wrote Faith Valverdeplayer who was euphoric after having participated with the Real Madrid of a historic night in the mythical Bernabeu.
“You are the best in the world”, wrote the Serbian Luka Jović and the Croatian Luka modric.
“TOP Karim”, several of his companions put him. “Thank you”, was another of the messages printed on the leather with the marker that passed from hand to hand in the dressing room of the Madrid.