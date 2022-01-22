what did King Philip’s brother-in-law do?

King Philip of Spain was embroiled in a scandal when you learned that the brother-in-law had a ‘fling’ with a colleague.

It is about Iñaki Urdangarín, married to 56 year old Infanta Cristina – the younger of the two sisters of the king since 1997. After 25 years of marriage, just this morning the man admitted that he had cheated on his wife. He revealed this after coming to work in a Vitoria law firm.

The news came out thanks to a photo in which he is holding hands with Ainhoa ​​Armentia, 43, on a beach in the south of France. According to the ‘Mirror’, Urdangarin, who played in the Spanish handball national team, he has declared: “These things happen… It is a difficulty that we will face with the most absolute tranquility and together, as we have always done“.

A source told ‘Hola!’ chAnd his wife was already aware of the extramarital affair of her husband and that the family did not spend this Christmas 2021 together. Meanwhile the couple’s son, Pablo, 21, said: “We will continue to love each other equally“.

Iñaki Urdangarín had become the protagonist of a another scandal few years ago, in 2018, when was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering through its non-profit organization ‘The Noos Institute’.

Last year he was granted transfer to the Spanish Grade 3 prison regime, where he is required to report to prison once a week.

He and Infanta Cristina were last seen in public during the holidays in Baqueira Beret; some shots of the couple were published by ‘Hola!’. This it is not the first major scandal for the Spanish crown.

The betrayal of his wife, the accusations and imprisonment: “It could harm the crown of Spain”

Juan Carlos, former king of Spain and father of King Philip, he was forced into exile in Abu Dhabi in 2020, after being accused of corruption for millions of euros. Six years earlier he had abdicated the throne, giving it to his son who had promised to restore the reputation of the crown.

In 2015 she signed a decree in which she stripped her sister of the title of Duchess of Palma, and both sisters Cristina and Infanta were turned away from royal duties.

Pérez-Maura, aristocrat and columnist of the ‘El Debate’, an online newspaper, commented: “This man created several problems not only for his wife, but for the whole royal family Spanish, plus he also ended up in prison. Nonetheless, she never left him. It would have been much easier if she had separated from Urdangarín ”.

“Cristina gave everything for her husband but, as happens in many other marriages, it has not been enough and everything seems to indicate that the marriage crisis is really serious. Now she will reflect on what she has done for him and how supporting her husband could harm the Spanish crown: the last thing a member of the royal family would want to do “.