What did Natalie Portman’s diet and training consist of for her role in Thor: Love and Thunder?

How did Natalie Portman build her new muscular build? We tell you the preparation routine that the actress followed to embody her new role.

Last update: July 26, 2022

Nobody was oblivious to the biceps that Natalie Portman showed in the promotional images of Thor: love and thunder. The actress, remembered for roles with fewer muscles, surprised with her upper limbs developed and capable of carrying the emblematic hammer.

But in this case there are no routine secrets. Portman herself revealed in various interviews how her diet and training were to acquire the physique that represents your character.

It is very interesting to note that she has been a vegan for 10 years. So her eating plan had to be designed in detail to acquire the proteins that would allow her to gain muscle volume.

Natalie Portman’s Vegan Protein Diet

The image of Portman with many kilos less in the iconic film the black swan involved sacrifices in the diet of the actress. Now the plans have been reversed.

In “The Black Swan” they asked me to be as small as possible. Here they asked me to be as big as possible. ~ Natalie Portman ~

The incorporation of proteins that help build muscle in vegans is a challenge for trainers and nutritionists. There are even plant-based protein supplements to aid in the process, but it’s not the same as eating animal protein.

As here a considerable increase in muscle volume was required in less than a year, we know that the actress took advantage of these supplements. Generally, she would have a shake after her morning workout, one at noon, and one with dinner.

As his routines were scheduled very early, breakfast included oatmeal, a very interesting source of energy for vegans who exercise. At mid-morning and mid-afternoon I ate saladsaccording to the requirements of your metabolic calculation, prepared by specialists in sports nutrition.

A classic Portman lunch during his training for Thor: love and thunder it was the falafel. This chickpea-based meal contains legume proteins that are optimal for supporting the growth of muscle tissue.

In the same vein, the vegan curry dinner served the same purpose. For that, the main ingredients were taken from legumes.

Vegan protein supplements can support muscle development in athletes following this eating style.

The actress’s training to gain biceps

Natalie Portman’s trainer, Naomi Pendergast, tasked with getting her in shape for Thor: love and thunder, explained how he put together the exercise routine that brought out the biceps in a noticeable way. She had a direct order from the movie studio to extremely tone her arms.

But to get to the specific routines, the actress’s entire body had to be strengthened first, so that it would be able to withstand the weight loads that would come later. For this, 4 months of preconditioning were taken.

During this period, the main thing was to build strength and endurance. So there was an anaerobic component, but also runningso as not to neglect elasticity and agility in movements.

Two days of the week were focused on preventing injuries. How? Executing actions that almost nobody notices when you attend a gym:

Pilates.

Stretches.

relaxation work.

Balance development.

Routine injury prevention work is key when it comes to people who are going to significantly increase loads. There is a high risk of exposing the fibers to breakages that will be repaired poorly or lead to tendinitis due to overexertion.

Natalie Portman’s supersets to have superheroine biceps in Thor: love and thunder

Naomi Pendergast commented in some interviews that Portman’s method of muscle toning for the biceps was based on the superset system. What is this? It is about eliminating the rest between the series, while combining exercises which, traditionally, are carried out separately.

This leaves us with long, strenuous sets of reps that chain one movement to another. According to a scientific study published in 2019, supersets do not always lead to greater hypertrophy of the muscles, although they do help to overcome plateaus.

That is, with the supersets it is easier to continue progressing in muscle mass gain. And this was key for Natalie Portman, who had a few months before filming and could not consider a plan for years.

Before training, Portman had less muscle mass. Especially in the upper limbs.

The point by point routine

We present Natalie Portman’s routine to strengthen her biceps, according to what the trainer has revealed to the media. As you will notice, it is not an impossible plan. However, it requires dedication and an accompanying diet.

Superset 1: dumbbell horizontal row, dumbbell raise behind the head.

dumbbell horizontal row, dumbbell raise behind the head. Superset 2: dumbbell front raise, reverse plank.

dumbbell front raise, reverse plank. Superset 3: standing dumbbell arm raise, twist side plank.

standing dumbbell arm raise, twist side plank. Superset 4: curl of biceps, press of triceps.

curl of biceps, press of triceps. Superset 5: bicep kick with dumbbell, jump squats.

Between each superset, instead of doing the typical static rest, Portman had dynamic recovery exercises scheduled. For example, a roll up or a back stretch.

In addition, to support the dynamism of her body, the trainer interspersed moments of boxing and the performance of some sprint no more than 50 meters. In this way, the body of the actress did not lose mobility; what would happen if she was only focused on hypertrophy.

Natalie Portman’s diet and training are not impossible

Unlike other routines that the actors reveal, this plan of the new Marvel heroine does not seem far-fetched. Strictly speaking, with good professional support, Just about anyone can prepare for the supersets we describe..

Diet-wise, Natalie Portman’s vegan option is a lifestyle choice, beyond the franchise of Thor. It is not an essential condition for those who want to follow the same routine.

But it is interesting to note that the actress was able to have muscle hypertrophy, despite not eating animal protein. Various investigations support the need for a supplement for vegan athletes who want to develop more mass in their fibers.

If this is your case, consult a nutritionist. A professional will be able to recommend the best supplementation so that the results of the work in the gym bear fruit.

