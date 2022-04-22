What did pilot die in plane crash in Haiti

Near noon this Thursday, the corpse of the pilot Beloved Rusberlin Gutierrez Francisco, 29 years old, died in a plane crash this Wednesday in the neighboring country of Haiti.

The remains of the young man will be taken to the El Mango area of ​​the Las Coles municipal district, belonging to the Duarte province, where he was a native.

Amid scenes of pain, the deceased was defined as an exemplary young man, intelligent and hardworking by family and friends, who awaited the arrival of his remains in the house where the coffin will be exposed.

“Since school he – the pilot– stood out for his academic performance and good behavior,” said Micael Aquino, a fellow student during the four years of high school.

Beloved Rusberlin Gutierrez Francisco, he had arrived in Haiti 16 days ago to work as an aviatorafter being trained at the Dominican pilot academy Aeronautical Training Las Américas (Enalas).

The young man, with a license to operate two-engine aircraft, wanted to acquire permission to pilot larger aircraft.

“That was his dream since he decided to leave the Air Force to be a commercial pilot”Galicia Jiménez Francisco, the victim’s sister, declared with a saddened face.

Amado Gutiérrez Francisco was the second of four children of Marina Francisco Sánchez, deputy director of the Las Coles district board.

district duel

The district authorities declared three days of grief in the town for the death of the pilot Dominican.

“We took the measure because the boy was a model for the community. We are devastated by his death”said Jacinto Paredes, district director.

In the accident, which occurred in the Carrefour commune, neighboring Port-au-Prince, at least six people died and another five were injured. The authorities of the neighboring nation are investigating the possible causes that gave rise to the catastrophe.

in the airplane, a Cessna-207five people were on board, the pilot and four passengers, and was heading to Jacmel, in the south of the neighboring country, according to data provided by the National Civil Aviation Office (Ofnac) to local media.

The remains of Amado Gutiérrez Francisco are expected to arrive in the community at night. His funeral honors culminate this Friday when he will be given a Christian burial in the Arenoso municipal cemetery.