What did Queen Elizabeth II die of? – Europe – International

The Queen isabel II It has been world news since last Thursday, September 8, when his death was announced. However, his death at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland was handled with complete secrecy, especially when reasons for the queen’s death it is about.

Precisely, on that Thursday morning, the queen’s doctors warned about her delicate state of health and set off the alarms.

It should be noted that the British monarch had appeared in public two days earlier when she received the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson. Both went to Balmoral, given the physical conditions of the queen, who broke the protocol, since these types of acts are usually held at the Buckingham Palace in London.

Elizabeth II was known for her iron health and during her 70-year reign she enjoyed a very stable physical and mental condition.

The body of Elizabeth II was transferred from Balmoral to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

In the concise statement through which his death was officially reported, the reason for the actual death was not specified, assuming natural causes for it, in the absence of knowing that he suffered from some type of degenerative or terminal disease.

However, the health problems that Isabel II went through during her reign and that were publicly revealed are: a severe flu that she suffered in 1993, the fracture of her left wrist in 1994, a knee operation in 2003, gastroenteritis in 2013 due to the one that had to be hospitalized and the arthritis that was complicated in the last years of her life and that, especially, limited her mobility so she had to use a cane.

More recently, Elizabeth II suffered from covid in February 2022 and, although it was said that he had overcome with “mild symptoms, like a cold”, it is possible that he had contributed to undermining the defenses of the monarch.

In fact, since then, his health has only worsened, while his mobility problems have multiplied.

