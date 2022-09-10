What did Queen Elizabeth II die of? The possible causes of his death

La Queen isabel II of England passed away at the age of 96 at his Balmoral castle.

His death has left state of shock to the British Royal Family, which is already preparing to carry out all the official protocols arranged for the occasion.

After his death, the crown immediately passed to his eldest son, Charles. According to reports, the Queen isabel II he had been planning his succession for some time.

What did Queen Elizabeth II die of?

What is clear is that the Queen isabel II He did not suffer from any type of degenerative disease, but died of natural causes.

Last February, the Queen isabel II contracted COVID-19, which could have weakened the cardiopulmonary health of the longest-living monarch in UK history.

Medical history of Elizabeth II

During his reign of almost 71 years, he suffered no major health problems. A trip without too many complications, although according to reports, the queen herself allegedly consumed up to four alcoholic drinks a day for many years.

In 2021, he was banned from drinking alcohol forever. His medical history includes some colds, gastroenteritis and a knee operation.

This is the recent history of his most notable illnesses/injuries: