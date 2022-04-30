What did Raquel Lares say about Gilberto Correa’s state of health?

Raquel Lares, ex-wife of television host Gilberto Correa, spoke about the artist’s state of health. This after the rumors that arose from an alleged poisoning.

The announcer shared some screenshots on her Instagram account. The images correspond to a video call that she had with the remembered presenter of the Super Saturday Sensational program.

Talking to him, he’s fine, thank God. Loved. Health, good health, Gilberto Correa, father of my boy.

He added that he hopes that the Zulian can see his son Enrique Correa soon.

Gilberto Correa’s lawyers speak about alleged poisoning

Ronda magazine contacted the artist’s legal team to find out details of the information that circulated this week.

“I am a lawyer for Gilberto Correa. We are not going to give any statement on a tabloid topic like the one they invented, that is, we are not authorized by him to do that, ”he said.

He also added: “Any rumor, comment and story that does not come from Gilberto or from any of us, is nothing more than speculation and an invention.”

This week, journalists assured that the artist had gone to the headquarters of the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences, in Bello Monte, to undergo some tests and rule out possible poisoning.

