What did Rihanna go wrong with fashion

Fenty, the clothing brand of pop star Rihanna, has suspended its operations “pending better conditions”, as stated in a press release from the French luxury group LVMH, which controls it together with companies such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. Fenty Beauty, the hugely successful cosmetics brand, will remain open, while investment firm L Catterton, partly owned by LVMH, is leading a fundraiser for Savage X Fenty, the singer’s underwear line. Clothing, which was produced in Paris, is then paused to focus on cosmetics and underwear, more profitable and aimed at the US mass market.

Fenty is certainly not the first clothing line of a pop star to close in a short time, but in her case the news comes unexpected and reveals a weakness of LVMH: the group is known for its ability to revive or make companies flourish. already underway but in crisis or little exploited, while struggling to build businesses from scratch. Fenty was presented, in January 2019, as a long-term project, which could count on the solidity of LVMH and that of Rihanna, a style icon with a huge fan base, including 91 million followers on Instagram. , and the success of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Rihanna was the first black woman to head a brand at LVMH, and Fenty was the first the group had been building from scratch since 1987, when it launched the homonymous company of the designer Christian Lacroix.

In May 2019, Fenty presented its first collection in a pop-up, that is, temporary store in Paris: there were clothes, shoes, sunglasses and jewelry that reflected Rihanna’s taste. In September she participated in her first Paris Fashion Week, the event in which the most important companies show the collections for the following season; once again he set up a pop-up shop in the Lafayette Galleries. A few months later the company won the Urban Luxe award at the British fashion awards, which Rihanna collected wearing a dress and a tulle jacket by Fenty.

Fenty’s strategy was in step with the times: it did not present seasonal collections but launched temporary and smaller ones, often in limited editions that could be bought immediately in pop-up shops and also online, in the so-called “drops”. He also kept it in the following year and in July he made a deal with Farfetch, one of the largest luxury clothing e-commerce in the world, making it the only online retailer of Fenty. The goal was above all to expand into new markets, such as in Brazil and the Middle East and in this direction also went the collaboration with the shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who grew up in Jordan, Romania and Italy and is famous for stiletto or geometric heels.

In September, however, a new team of creative designers and a new CEO, Bastien Renard, who had worked at Nike for 19 years, were hired. It was the first clue that something was wrong. In October, LVMH’s chief finance officer said Fenty was struggling to find his way. No new collection has been released since November, also due to the difficulty of Rihanna, who lives in Los Angels, to work with the group based in Paris. Since the beginning of 2021, the brand’s Instagram account hasn’t posted anything, until the news of the indefinite suspension arrived on Wednesday.

Certainly the crisis caused by the coronavirus – with the decline in sales and logistical difficulties – has hit a brand that was born a few years ago hard, but the explanation is more due to a structural and market error by Fenty. The fashion magazine Business of Fashion (BoF) explained that the main problem was the cost of the clothes, excessive for Rihanna’s fans: a shirt could reach 500 euros, a denim jacket for 800. Rihanna herself, a source close to the project had told BoF, she was worried about the too high figures and had managed to contain them at least in cosmetics. The best-selling items were accessories and relatively cheaper items, such as shoes – starting with those designed with Muaddi – denim and sunglasses, especially the boxy model.

The other problem was the lack of appeal of Fenty’s dresses to luxury customers: in order not to exaggerate the costs, the materials and processing techniques were very simple, with less precious and desirable results than brands like Celine and Dior. Furthermore, Rihanna’s fans who wanted to imitate her style – which mixes luxury brands like Saint Laurent, streetwear like Italian Off-White and up-and-coming designers like Jacquemus – kept buying from these companies, finding Fenty too unsophisticated and satisfying: dressing like Rihanna didn’t mean buying her company clothes.

On the other hand, the cosmetics and underwear lines were not affected by the crisis, also because they managed to build a precise identity and fill a gap in their respective sectors. Rihanna’s cosmetics, in fact, are among the most inclusive and attentive to diversity among those on the market and try to satisfy the needs of all skin types and colors. For example, he put on sale 40 different shades of foundation and the line was so successful that it led to the birth of Fenty Skin, entirely dedicated to skin care: in a few weeks Fenty Beauty billed 100 million dollars (80 million euros) and caused the so-called Fenty effect, the run-up of other major cosmetics companies to offer products that would suit all types of women.

The same happened with Fenty Savage, where the underwear is designed for the most disparate bodies: white, black, Latin, thin, fat, young and old, in a field where traditionally a thin and usually white body is enhanced. The message was particularly clear during the shows where the collections were presented, starting with the one in September 2019 during New York Fashion Week. There were models with skinny skin or with thighs full of cellulite, others muscular, short, black, Latin, pregnant or marked by scars and stretch marks: as far as possible from the plastic thinness of the models of Victoria’s Secret, the fashion company of underwear that for years had dictated the law before going into crisis.

– Read also: New York Fashion Week will be remembered for Rihanna