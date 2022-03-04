What did Robert Pattinson say when Zoë Kravitz revealed that he didn’t see one of his most famous movies?

With “The Batman” Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz They became the center of conversation on social networks. protagonists of the expected Matt Reeves film, between the two the good vibes stand out and they are shown together in all the notes and magazine covers that are offered to them; and it was, during an interview, that the actress revealed something that surprised the British.

“I haven’t seen ‘Twilight’ at all. Sorry, it is not mine”, said the daughter of the Lenny Kravitz. To which Pattinson replied, between laughs: “There’s nothing good about being a hater anymore! It’s so 2010.”

“I don’t hate her, I just haven’t seen her. I have nothing to do with it. Ha, no, it’s not true, it’s not true! I saw the first movie because my best friend made me go see it. I don’t remember, but… I’m sorry! ”, Clarified the actress“ consoling ”her cast partner.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz became very close during the filming of the long-awaited film that hits theaters around the world this week. Together, they form an explosive duo and give life to two characters as antonyms as they are similar: batman and catwoman.

As he himself said Matt Reeves it was thanks to chemistry between them that he film has a unique truth which makes the story crosses the screen.

