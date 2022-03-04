What did Robert Pattinson say when Zoë Kravitz revealed that he didn’t see one of his most famous movies?

With “The Batman” Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz They became the center of conversation on social networks. protagonists of the expected Matt Reeves film, between the two the good vibes stand out and they are shown together in all the notes and magazine covers that are offered to them; and it was, during an interview, that the actress revealed something that surprised the British.

I haven’t seen ‘Twilight’ at all. Sorry, it is not mine”, said the daughter of the Lenny Kravitz. To which Pattinson replied, between laughs: “There’s nothing good about being a hater anymore! It’s so 2010.”

