what did she do before becoming an actress

At the moment, Emma Stone She is one of the most famous actresses Hollywood, but his path to fame was not easy, because he had to do other things to pay the bills. Since she was little, however, she always knew that she wanted to be an actress, so she never gave up.

In fact, Stone gave a presentation entitled “Project Hollywood” to convince his parents to give him permission to pursue acting. But achieving it was not an easy task, the main problem he had was his constant panic attacks, which he fortunately managed to control with therapy and participating in local plays.

In January 2004, Emma Stone moved with her mother to an apartment in Los Angeles. She remembers: “I went to every one of the shows in Disney Channel And I auditioned to play the daughter in every sitcom.”adding, “I ended up getting none”. But she wouldn’t give up that easily.

What was Emma Stone’s first job before becoming an actress?

To help pay the bills, the actress got a job at Three Dog Bakery, California’s best dog bakery. She even, she remembers every product that she sold at that time. In an interview she said: “Pop Tarts and Pupcake. Then came some kind of oreos containing honey. A mother came to buy for her pet because she considered that they were healthier than normal ».

Beginning in 2004, Stone began to write his big story in the Hollywood book. In the beginning she got small roles and today she is one of the actresses to have the coveted Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe. She also has a Volpi Cup, a Venice film award. And as if that were not enough, she Emma was the highest paid actress in the world in 2017 and named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people on the planet.

What have been your best performances?