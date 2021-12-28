What did the beautiful Megan Fox do before success?

Megan Fox is one of the most famous and sought-after American actresses in the world. Her well-known sensuality has made many men fall in love over the years. But do you know what Megan Fox did before her success? Incredible!

Megan Fox is a very famous actress all over the world. Launched from the movie Transformers, which made her a real sexy icon, her fame has only grown over the years. But what did the beautiful Megan do before achieving success?

Megan began her career in show business in the early 2000s, making extras in successful TV series such as The things I love about you And Two men and a half.

In 2004 he made his film debut in How hard it is to be a teenager!, Film in which he is paired with Lindsay Lohan. Success came in 2007, when he joined the cast of Transformers, directed by blockbuster king Michael Bay, where he played the beautiful and sensual Mikaela Banes alongside Shia LaBeouf.

For this performance she was nominated for the MTV Movie Awards in the “Breakthrough Performance” category and also received 3 nominations at the Teen Choice Awards.

He then worked in Star System – If you are not there you do not exist alongside Kirsten Dunst, Simon Pegg, Jeff Bridges, and Gillian Anderson and in horror Jennifer’s Body, where she dressed or played demon-possessed cheerleader Jennifer Check, alongside Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody.

Megan was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Megan Fox and has Irish and French ancestry. After her parents divorce, Megan and her sister are raised by their mother and stepfather Tony Tonachio.

During her school years she was bullied, often forced to eat lunch in the bathroom. The actress then explained that the dislike of her classmates was due to the fact that she had many male friends.

Before taking her first steps in show business, Megan was a promoter of a smoothie shop. We have no difficulty in imagining how many customers he could attract in a single day of work!