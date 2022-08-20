What did the members do in two years of absence?

Kpop superstars BLACKPINK have officially returned with the video for their new song Pink Venom, the song marking their first release as a group since releasing their first full studio album, simply called The Album.

It was this Thursday night, in Mexico time, that the girl band made up of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé presented the song to the world, which in a matter of 14 hours, had already accumulated more than 60 million visits and counting.

The return of the group is a breath of joy for BLINKS, the name by which fans of this South Korean band are known. Since it was two years in which the members were working with their projects individually.

Although from The Album they presented various music videos such as How You Like That, Lovesick Girls and Ice Creamalong with the American Selena Gomez; plus two movies: Blackpink: Light Up the Sky in Netflix Y BLACKPINK THE MOVIE released in 2021 in theaters, musically speaking, the group did not present new music, until now.

ROSE

After intense promotion with The Album during 2020, the first to launch her solo project was Rosé, who published her single album On The Ground on March 12, 2021, which included the song Gone. It achieved huge digital sales with over 1 million recorded sales in China alone. It is the best-selling Korean female with a total of more than 400 thousand copies. In addition, Rosé stole attention on all social networks after her appearance on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2020.

SMOOTH

In 2021, another who released her debut single, was the Thai member Lisa, who presented the single album Lalisa, which includes the songs Lalisa, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Global 200, while Money also reached the top 10 on Billboard Global 200. the same chart, becoming one of the most successful songs of 2021, managing to go viral on various platforms such as TikTok. Launched on September 10, just on the 28th of the same month it had already sold around 950 thousand copies worldwide.

JISOO

On the other hand, Jisoo focused on her acting career, the 27-year-old South Korean conquered the screens of South Korea and various parts of the world with her performance as Eun Young-ro in the series Snowdrop, which arrived in Mexico through the Star+ streaming service. In January 2022, Jisoo ranked as the most popular “idol” in the world. She is also an ambassador for the luxury brand Dior.

JENNIE

While her peers were focused on music and acting, Jennie was away from the stage, completely dedicated to her image as a model. The artist has posed for brands like Calvin Klein, she was the official face of Chanel for Fashion Week 2022, where she shared with stars like Kristen Stewart. She was also noted for her role as the fashion editor for the March issue of Vogue Korea.