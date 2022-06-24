What did the merengue player Musiquito die of?

The preliminary report on death of the legendary meringue little musicas Francisco Arturo Avelino García is popularly known, indicates that the cause was a sudden heart attack while he was sleeping in the house where he lived in the Las Flores sector of the municipality of Moca, Espaillat province.

The artist was found lifeless by a daughter early this Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

Relatives reported that his remains will be exposed this Tuesday from 11:00 in the morning at the Moca municipal funeral home. The time and date of the burial have not been released.

Since his death was made known, various personalities have expressed regret for the death of the meringue

The political leader Carlos Amarante Baret wrote on his Twitter account an anecdote about a conversation with Avelino García to express his sorrow over the death of his fellow townsman.

Artists of different genres have also expressed their pain at the death.

little music he debuted in the Moca musical band half a century ago. He then joined the Luis Ovalles Youth Orchestra, after leaving the National Police. Later, he formed his own merengue group.

“Limpiabota”, “La shingle”, “Yo lo coloco”, “Chocolate”, “Señor va a cleaning”, “Elañoñaíto”, are some of the songs that he popularized and with which he managed to transcend as a merengue player.

In addition to interpreter, little music he excelled as a drummer and conga player.