What did the mysterious paper say that Isabel Sartorius (ex-girlfriend of Felipe VI) taught Queen Letizia in that secret meeting they had four years ago

It was May 16, 2010. Or March, because the date is also a mystery that no one has been able to solve until now. What is known is that it was a pleasant afternoon when Queen Letizia and Isabel Sartorius left Zarzuela to enjoy a chat with friends that would end in the

Ten Minutes magazine cover. «We were in the Zarzuela Palace and

we decided to go for a walk because the girls were playing and it was a wonderful afternoon. The exit arose like this, suddenly, ”said Isabel Sartorius herself months later in an interview for Hola!.

A meeting that gave way to all kinds of speculation due to the strange nature of it. That is, the current wife and

the most famous ex-girlfriend of King Felipe VItogether, alone and

sharing confidences as if they did not have the same love past in common. Quite an exercise

emotional maturity that neither Gwyneth Paltrow with Dakota Johnson, current girlfriend of her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Cover of the magazine where Letizia and Isabel Sartorius are seen together.

Everything was analyzed to the millimeter. Isabel ordered a coffee, Queen Letizia a cola. According to Ten Minutes magazine,

They talked about love relationships and even some witnesses assured that the queen had told Isabel: «A woman like you cannot be alone.

I’m going to find you a boyfriend». Queen Letizia spoke for a couple of minutes on the phone and later Isabel showed her a piece of paper that they both looked at with great interest. A paper? A photography? The mystery was served.

With an economic outlay of 35,000 euros for those images, the magazine Diez Minutos got quite a hit, but could not clear up the doubts about what the content of

said paper, image or whatever it was. Or he didn’t want to, perhaps aware of the expectation that something like this generated. Thus, the Spain of coated paper pulled its hair out for not knowing what secret the wife and ex-girlfriend of Don Felipe were up to.

A mystery that continues to this day, given that nobody believed the words of Isabel Sartorius when she assured that

it was a photograph that he had done during one

of his trips to Africa. If they were in Zarzuela and spontaneously went for a drink, why take the photograph with her?

Isabel Sartorius, unexpected support from Queen Letizia



«The prince is an old friend whom I love very much and it has happened that he has married

a woman with whom I get along phenomenally. Today I have more of a relationship with Doña Letizia and I stay with her more, “said Isabel, always avoiding using the word ex-partner. Something that, today, is almost ridiculous since it is well known its

youth romance.

“She gives me a lot, she is a friend and a very good person. A female model that I love. I have

very much in mind everything you tell me», He assured about his relationship with Doña Letizia.

But as the fish dies through the mouth, Isabel Sartorius herself put on the table what many had thought when seeing the images of her coffee with the queen: «I still cannot believe that it has been said

that I am blackmailing the Princes and so many other barbarities that have done unnecessary damage. I do not get it”.

here is the explanation



Blackmail or not, the relationship between Isabel Sartorius and the king and queen of Spain will always be dismissed as mysterious by many given that the events that took place after the

Isabel’s breakup with Don Felipe They were almost like a movie. While the prince still forgot Sartorius in the United States with the model Gigi Howard, she took refuge in the arms of Javier Soto Fitz-James Stuart. They met on September 14, 2016 and a month and a half later Isabel

she got pregnant. In June 1997 Mencía was born and since then Sartorius has disappeared from the map. In 2001 Javier and Isabel, who

they never marriedthey broke off the relationship and he married María Chávarri.

And all this at a time when an out-of-wedlock pregnancy between an earl and an ex-girlfriend of a future king was not viewed as favorably as it might be now. Ultimately, a

quirky triangle the one formed over time by the kings of Spain and Isabel Sartorius.