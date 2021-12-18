what did they do before success?

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are part of the most famous comic trio in Italy. What did the three do before they became as famous as they are today?

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo they are the most famous comic trio in Italy. For many years now, the actors have given endless laughs to millions of people, thanks to their unique comedy, contained, for example, in iconic films such as Three men and a leg, This is life, The legend of Al John and Jack And ask me if I’m happy. Their latest film was released in 2020 and is called I hate summer.

Their sketches, even in the theater, are really hilarious and everyone knows them by heart. But before the success and becoming famous what were the three doing? Let’s see together what Cataldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti did, these are the real names of the comic actors.

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo before becoming famous: their work

Many have wondered how Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo got to know each other. Did you know what they did before they became famous? The trio gave us unforgettable curtains and films that marked our life. In fact, many people know memorable lines from their films by heart.

Aldo was born in Palermo but grew up in Milan since childhood, the city where he met Giovanni himself. Together they began to study mimic dance and attended melodrama school at the Arsenale Theater. Giovanni graduated in 1977, while Aldo the following year. Together they performed in various cabaret shows, including And tomorrow? And The suggestible. Without forgetting the roles in television dramas such as Vacation profession, in which also plays Giacomo, who would later become their friend and business partner. At that time Giacomino was doing cabaret in the duo Hansel and Strudel together with Marina Massironi, who became his wife and who collaborated with the trio in several films, despite the fact that over time their marriage ended.

Before becoming famous, therefore, they did many cabaret shows and slowly the public began to appreciate their unique and inimitable comedy.