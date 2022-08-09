What did they do before they were famous? 10 actors with unlikely jobs

What work did Hollywood stars and other stars do before they became celebrities.

What job did celebrities do before they hit the wave of success? From Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt, passing through Madonna we discover the most unlikely jobs of the stars.

Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vargara’s husband has been mixing sand and gravel for a lifetime, working for a construction company.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg was a morgue beautician who used make-up on deceased people after embalming and before the funeral.

Gerard Butler

To make his family proud, Butler attended law school. In an interview for Esquire, he said: “I come from a lower-middle-class family, a beautiful family with splendid values. The idea that I had the possibility of having a law degree was appealing both for me and especially for my family ”.

Brad Pitt

Seeing is believing. In Los Angeles, Brad made his living by leaving flyers for a restaurant, El Pollo Loco. The restaurant’s mood required a chicken disguise and dance performance between flyers.

Chris Pratt

Before his success, Chris was homeless: he lived in a van, smoked marijuana every day and sold coupons for a living.

Madonna

A long time ago even Madonna was an ordinary person who had to work to pay her rent. Yet her career in the fast food chain didn’t last long… apparently the singer was fired after sprinkling donut jam on a customer.

Angelina Jolie

This is a sad story: after the disappointing organization of her grandfather’s funeral, the actress planned to become a funeral director. She would have been able to do better, but her commitments with the cinema did not allow her to dedicate herself to this dream.

Read also Life is beautiful for Giorgio Cantarini: this is what the child protagonist of Roberto Benigni’s film does today and why you might receive a phone call from him