What did they say in the internal chat of players from Argentina after the draw?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.04.2022 14:36:13





Similar to the perception in Mexicowhere it is recognized how complex it will be to advance in Group C against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabiaespecially for the first two teams, among the players the South American representative there are good feelings.

Emiliano “El Dibu” Martinezgoalkeeper of Aston-Villa of the Premier League, made known the general perception of his teammates in the Albiceleste after the talk they had in the internal chat, and although they recognized that they must take due precautions, they also they were convinced that they can have a good first phase in Qatar 2022.

“Everyone is happy with the group. It’s nice to think about what’s to come. The same, we are going to go game by game, ”he pointed out in goalkeeper to Ole after disclosing brief details of what they analyzed, although leaving of course it won’t be easy.

“There comes a time when you no longer know if the opponent you are playing is good or bad. I got more nervous than in a match. There is a lot of anxiety because it is my first World Cup. We’re going to have a fucked up zone, but cute”, he added.

Regarding the rivals, Martínez did not dare to give details and the little he said about Mexico is that there was the possibility of playing a friendlyalthough he fell apart because he was in the same locker.

“I don’t remember watching Saudi Arabia, so maybe I watch something now. The other day I saw Poland and with Mexico maybe we will play a friendly (finally it was suspended)”, he commented.

Mexico will face Argentina on November 26 at Education City in the city of Rayán.