What did they work on before being stars?

Now they are recognized actors or singers, they have success and money, but while they were on their way to fame, they had to earn a living in some way, like the rest of the mortals. In some cases, that other way was jobs that could be considered somewhat peculiar.

ROD STEWART, GRAVE DIGGER

He became a music star in the 1970s following the international success of his album “Every Picture Tells a Story.” But before the bands, solo career, radio, television and tours, the English singer Rod Stewart, performer of “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”, among others, earned extra money for a period of time working in a cemetery.

“The initiation used to be that they put you in a coffin and the boys sit in it and make you see that they are nailing it. They kept you inside until you cried,” Stewart said, in an interview with GQ in 2012, about his most memorable moment as a gravedigger.

“But I never carried the coffins. He made the holes. Of course, now it is usually done with mechanical excavators. It is a dying art. A dying art! Write that down!” he added.

Whoopi Goldberg did makeup and hair for corpses in a funeral home. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE (JUSTIN LANE)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ALSO WORKED WITH THE DECEASED

Whoopi Goldberg You can also put on your resume that you have experience working with the dead and not for your role as a medium in “Ghost,” for which you received an Oscar.

The actress worked in a funeral home doing makeup and hair for deceased people for funerals.

“There was an ad in the newspaper. And I’m a licensed esthetician too, because I went to beauty school,” she recounted on Oprah’s Master Class.

Goldberg said he thought it was hard work. “You have to be a certain kind of people. And you have to love people to make them worthy of a big sendoff.”

She then recounted how her boss played a prank on her, pretending to be dead, to get up and greet her from one of the drawers.

“The worst you could imagine has happened. This is the worst thing that can happen to you. And you’ve already lived through it… Do you still want the job?”, she told him, as she recounted herself.

Until she was able to live off her acting career, the now Duchess Megan Markle combined auditions with a part-time job as a calligrapher. EFE/EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL

(TOBY MELVILLE / POOL)

A CALLIGRAPHER WHO ENDED UP AS AN ACTRESS AND MARRIED TO A PRINCE

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex and later defecting from the British royal family, Meghan Markle She was an actress, mainly known for the series “Suits”.

But until she was able to make a living from her acting career, Markle combined auditions with a part-time job as a calligrapher, she told People magazine in 2018.

“She taught calligraphy, she would receive a group of clients and instruct them in a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy,” the CEO of the company where she worked told the magazine.

He also did work for himself. “I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I got my first job acting in a TV series pilot, my father wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of ​​someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special,” the duchess wrote on her blog, according to the outlet.

THE “MAD CHICKEN” OF BRAD PITT

“One has to eat,” he said. Brad Pitt on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 about one of the jobs he held before becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

The role he referred to was that of being the advertising claim for the opening of a fast food chain restaurant called “El Pollo Loco”, dressed, as can be deduced, in chicken.

“I had to move the sign, ‘Grand Opening,’” he said. “I don’t know, but they took my finger a lot,” she answered when the presenter asked her how much she charged for that job. The “Bullet Train” actor also assured that he was not ashamed of having done so.

Actress Megan Fox had a job as a shop assistant where she sometimes dressed up as a fruit. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

(JASON SZENES)

ANOTHER PET CALLED MEGAN FOX

On that same show in 2012, Megan foxstar of “Transformers”, also shared his experience as an advertising mascot for an establishment.

“My only real job, that I really had, was a job at a little smoothie shop in Florida,” the actress said.

“I mainly worked at the register, but once a week, usually on Fridays, someone had to dress up as a fruit and stand outside the store, near the road.” She had to be a giant banana.

A TAMER CALLED CHRISTOPHER WALKEN

“Yes, when I was a child I worked in the circus. It was a traveling circus owned by a man named Terrell Jacobs. It was just a big top and he was a lion tamer,” actor Christopher Walken, known for movies like “Sleepy Hollow” and “The Deer Hunter,” told Vanity Fair in 2012.

In one part of his show, Walken dressed as him and played his son. “When he was done, there was only one lion left, and he used to come in and have it do tricks. She was a female named Sheba and she was very sweet,” added the actor.

Taylor Swift worked in a natural Christmas tree business. (Matt Sayles)

TAYLOR SWIFT AND THE PRAYING MANTIS

Although it is not a job as such, for a time the singer Taylor Swift he had a task to carry out in the Christmas tree plantation where he grew up.

“We all had jobs. Mine was removing the pods of praying mantises from trees, picking them up so they wouldn’t hatch inside people’s houses,” he told US magazine Esquire in 2014.

Mateo Castillo EFE/REPORTS